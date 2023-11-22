Mary Berry’s easy-peasy one-pot chicken

“A whole spatchcock chicken with Mediterranean-style vegetables, this is a healthy and hearty all-in-one dish made in a casserole or deep saucepan,” says iconic TV cook Mary Berry.

“Removing the backbone of the chicken makes it a spatchcock and it is easier to arrange in the pot and to carve or joint. Double up for eight people, if you wish, and arrange two chickens in a large roasting tin, covered in foil.”

Easy peasy one-pot chicken

Ingredients:(Makes 50)

2 tbsp olive oil1 large onion, thinly sliced1 large fennel bulb, thinly sliced1 red pepper, deseeded and diced3 large garlic cloves, finely grated100ml (3½fl oz) white wine1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes2 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste2 tsp Worcestershire sauce1 small whole chicken(about 1.25kg/2lb 12oz)5 bay leaves1 lemon, thinly sliced into rounds1 tsp paprika1 tbsp runny honey

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6.

2. Heat the oil in a deep lidded casserole or large, lidded, ovenproof frying pan over a high heat. Add the onion, fennel and pepper and fry for about 3–4 minutes, stirring regularly. Add the garlic and fry for 30 seconds. Pour in the wine and boil to reduce by half.

3. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, sun-dried tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce, and season with salt and black pepper.

4. Meanwhile, put the chicken upside down on a board. Remove the backbone by cutting either side of the bone with scissors. Turn over and press down on the breastbone to flatten the bird; it is now a spatchcock chicken. Arrange the lemon slices and bay leaves over the chicken.

5. Put the chicken, breast-side up, on top of the vegetables in the casserole or frying pan. Season and bring up to the boil. Cover with a lid and transfer to the preheated oven for about 35 minutes.

6. Remove the lid and sprinkle the paprika over the chicken and drizzle with the honey. Return to the oven, uncovered, for about 30 minutes to brown and finish cooking.

7. To serve, spoon the vegetables on to a hot platter and joint or carve the chicken before arranging the chicken on top of the vegetables.

Mary Makes it Easy is published by BBC Books, priced £28. Photography by Laura Edwards. Available now.