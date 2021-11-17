Mary Berry’s Nordic seed and nut loaf
“This feels so healthy and is gluten-free. Chia seeds are an edible seed from a plant native to Mexico and related to the mint family. They are very high in fibre and have health benefits. This recipe was inspired by food chats with my very lovely agent Joanna Kaye,” says Mary Berry.
“In lockdown, phone chats about lunch were imperative. Joanna had eaten a delicious-sounding seeded bread, and from that chat this recipe grew – we all love it! Swap the dates for cranberries or figs, if liked, using the same amount. A delicious combination of a close firm texture and nutty flavour, this is great spread with butter and served with gravadlax or smoked salmon, charcuterie, cheese and pickles, or as a base for canapés.”
Ingredients:(Makes 1 × 900g (2lb) loaf)
Butter or oil, for greasing4 large eggs3tbsp olive oil50g (2oz) soft dried dates, finely chopped5g (1/8oz) sea salt75g (3oz) pumpkin seeds75g (3oz) sunflower seeds150g (5oz) pecan nuts, finely chopped50g (2oz) sesame seeds3tbsp chia seeds
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/Gas 4. Grease the base and sides of a 900g (2lb) loaf tin and line with non-stick baking paper.
2. Break the eggs into a bowl and beat with a fork until combined. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well using a wooden spoon.
3. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin and bake for 45–50 minutes, until golden brown and firm in the centre.
4. Leave to cool in the tin for five minutes, then loosen the edges with a palette knife, remove from the tin and place on a wire rack to cool completely.
5. Slice into thin slices to serve.
Berry’s tips:
* Can be made up to a day before.* Freezes well.
Love To Cook by Mary Berry is published by BBC Books, priced £26. Photography by Laura Edwards. Available now.
