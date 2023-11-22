Mary Berry’s Somerset cheddar cheese straws
“Cheese straws are so delicious, but can be tricky to make if the proportions are not quite right,” says iconic TV cook Mary Berry.
“We tested these every week for a month, just to make sure they were perfect – and because they are so moreish, too!”
Somerset cheddar cheese straws
Ingredients:(Makes 50)
250g (9oz) cold butter, cubed55g (2oz) semolina400g (14oz) plain flour1 tsp mustard powder¼ tsp cayenne pepper150g (5oz) mature Somerset Cheddar, coarsely grated150g (5oz) Parmesan, coarsely grated, plus about 4tbsp finely grated, to garnish1 egg, beatenA little milk
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Line 2 large baking sheets with non-stick baking paper.
2. Measure the butter, semolina, flour, mustard powder, cayenne pepper and a little salt into a food processor. Whizz until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs.
3. Add the Cheddar, Parmesan and egg and whizz again for a short time, just until the dough comes together.
4. Remove the dough from the processor, divide into two equal pieces, and shape each one with your hands on a floured work surface into a rectangle. Roll each piece of dough to a rectangle about 46 x 16cm (18 × 6½in) and about 8mm (⅓in) thick.
5. Brush the milk over the top of the dough and sprinkle with the finely grated Parmesan. Slice each rectangle into roughly 25 strips.
6. Carefully lift each straw on to the prepared baking sheets and bake in the preheated oven for about 18 minutes, or until golden brown. Leave to cool on the baking sheet until the straws have hardened and are easy to handle.
7. Serve cold.
Mary Makes it Easy is published by BBC Books, priced £28. Photography by Laura Edwards. Available now.
