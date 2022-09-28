Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownie recipe
“This is our favourite brownie; it has a wrinkled top and a gooey middle,” says Mary Berry. “Perfect for eating as it is, or you could add a topping of your choice.”
Ultimate chocolate brownies
Ingredients:(Makes 24 squares)
360g Bournville plain chocolate (2×180g packets), broken into pieces225g butter, cubed, plus extra for greasing225g light muscovado sugar4 eggs, beaten75g self-raising flour1tsp vanilla extract75g chocolate chips
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/Gas 4. Grease and line a 30×23-centimetre traybake tin with non-stick baking paper.
2. Place the chocolate and butter in a large heatproof bowl. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water until melted. Stir to combine.
3. Remove from the heat and add the sugar and eggs. Mix well until smooth, then add the flour and vanilla and mix again. Stir in the chocolate chips.
4. Pour the chocolate mixture into the prepared tin and bake for about 45 minutes, until well risen and set around the edges, with a slightly soft centre.
5. Leave to cool in the tin, then slice into 24 squares.
Cook And Share by Mary Berry is published in hardback by BBC Books, priced £27. Photography by Laura Edwards. Available now.
