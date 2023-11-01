01 November 2023

Matt Tebbutt’s coconut bread and raspberry cream recipe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
01 November 2023

“This is more cake than bread, I’d say,” notes chef Matt Tebbutt.

Tebbutt – who has teamed up with kitchenware brand ProCook – adds: “It’s especially delicious toasted in a dry pan to crisp the edges a little. This works well as a stand-alone brunch treat or as a sweet snack at any time of the day.”

Coconut bread and raspberry cream

Ingredients:(Makes 8-10 slices)

370g plain flour3tbsp baking powder1-2tsp salt160g caster sugar80g desiccated coconut300ml coconut milk2 large free-range eggs, beaten1tsp vanilla extract75g butter, melted and kept warm

For the raspberry cream:100g crème fraîche100g mascarpone1–2tsp good-quality raspberry jam150g raspberries, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/400°F/gas mark 6. Line a 900g loaf tin approximately 24cm x 14cm with baking paper.

2. Mix together the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and desiccated coconut in a mixing bowl. Combine the coconut milk, eggs, vanilla extract and melted butter in a jug, mix well, then slowly pour the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients. Mix well between additions to form a smooth batter.

3. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin and bake for 45 minutes to one hour. Allow to cool a little on a wire rack before turning out and slicing.

4. To make the raspberry cream, beat the crème fraîche and the mascarpone in a bowl. Gently mix through a spoonful of the raspberry jam to give a ripple effect.

5. When you’re ready to eat, toast the bread in a dry pan, spread over a little jam and top with the raspberry cream and fresh raspberries.

Weekend by Matt Tebbutt is published by Quadrille, priced £22. Photography by Chris Terry. Available now.

