Matt Tebbutt’s duck massaman curry
“This rich southern Thai curry is a fusion between Thai, Indian and Malay influences,” says chef and Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt. “Its characteristic spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, were originally brought to Thailand by Muslim traders.”
Ingredients:(serves 4)
For the curry paste:2 garlic cloves, chopped1 red chilli, chopped1tsp Thai fermented shrimp paste30g (1oz) toasted peanuts, chopped1 banana shallot, chopped1 thumb-sized piece root ginger, chopped2 lemongrass sticks, outer skin removed and core chopped2tsp tamarind pastePinch of ground macePinch of freshly grated nutmegPinch of ground cinnamon2tsp palm sugar2tbsp fish sauce1tsp ground coriander1tsp ground cumin2 whole cloves
For the duck curry:2 duck breasts, skin removed and skin frozen for at least 40 minutes, meat chopped into 1cm (½ in) dice2tbsp vegetable oil1 onion, chopped2 bay leaves3 cardamom pods1 large potato, diced3tbsp curry paste (from the recipe above)1tbsp palm sugar400ml (14fl oz) coconut milkSea salt and freshly ground black pepper
To serve:2tbsp chopped coriander50g (1¾oz) roasted peanuts, roughly choppedSteamed jasmine rice (cook 60–70g (2¼–2½oz per person)
Method:
1. Put all the ingredients for the curry paste into a food processor and blend to a fairly smooth paste.
2. Remove the duck skin from the freezer and cut very thinly using a sharp knife. Heat a small pan over a high heat. When hot, add the duck skin and cook, stirring, until crispy. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
3. For the duck curry, heat a medium sauté pan over a medium heat, then add the oil. Once hot, add the onion and the spices and cook, stirring, until soft – this should take about 10 minutes. Add the potatoes, curry paste and palm sugar.
4. Stir in the coconut milk and simmer it gently over a low heat until the potatoes are just tender when tested with the tip of a sharp knife, about 10 minutes.
5. Add the duck meat and continue to simmer for five to six more minutes over a low heat. Don’t let it boil or the meat will become tough. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
6. Spoon the curry into serving bowls and garnish with the chopped coriander and peanuts, then top with the crispy duck skin. Serve with steamed jasmine rice.
Weekend by Matt Tebbutt, photography by Chris Terry, is published by Quadrille, priced £22. Available now.
