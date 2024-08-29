Matt Tebbutt’s rack of lamb recipe
“I don’t really need to comment much on this one – it’s heavenly, early summer on a plate!” says TV chef Matt Tebbutt.
Rack of lamb with baby gem lettuce, peas, mint and bacon
Ingredients(Serves 4)
Olive oil2 x 8-bone racks of lambSalt and pepper4 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves picked75g unsalted butter4 medium baby gem lettuces, halved200g pancetta or bacon, diced4 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced100g fresh shelled peas, blanched and refreshed800ml lamb stock4 sprigs fresh mint, leaves picked and torn, plus extra to garnish
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6.
2. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large frying pan. Season the lamb fat with salt and pepper, then fry fat side down for a few minutes over a high heat until browned.
3. Turn over, put into a roasting tin and sprinkle with some of the fresh thyme. Roast in the preheated oven for 15–20 minutes or to your liking. Leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving.
4. In another frying pan, add 15g of the butter and colour off the baby gem lettuces, cut side down, in the foaming butter. Throw in the diced pancetta, the garlic and remaining thyme, and sauté for a few minutes until coloured. Add the peas and pour in the lamb stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2–3 minutes to warm everything through.
5. Cut the lamb into chops and place on a large serving dish. Throw the mint into the simmering stock along with the remaining butter. Stir in to enrich the sauce and give it a good sheen. Season carefully, as the pancetta may already have seasoned the stock sufficiently. Spoon around the lamb racks and serve garnished with the extra mint.
Matt Tebbutt’s Pub Food by Matt Tebbutt is published in hardback by Quadrille on August 29, priced £26. Photography by Chris Terry.
