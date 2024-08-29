Matt Tebbutt’s smoked haddock souffle tart
“Lighter than a traditional quiche, but just as satisfying. Always source naturally smoked haddock,” says TV chef Matt Tebbutt.
Ingredients(Serves 4)
2 smoked haddock fillets1.5 litres whole milk1 bunch fresh dill, chopped60g unsalted butter, melted50g strong Cheddar, grated1 tbsp crème fraîche or double cream3 free-range eggs, separated1 ready-made 22cm round shortcrust pastry caseSalt and pepper
To serve:Mixed green salad dressed with olive oil and lemon juiceLemon wedges
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6.
2. Place the haddock and milk in a large saucepan and poach for 8–10 minutes or until cooked through.
3. Remove the fish, leave to cool and break the haddock into flakes. Place the haddock in a bowl and stir in the dill, melted butter, cheese and crème fraîche and season with salt and pepper. Add the egg yolks and mix to combine.
4. In a separate bowl, whisk the whites until stiff peaks form. Fold the egg whites gently through the haddock mixture.
5. Spoon the haddock mixture into the tart shell and bake for 35 minutes or until the filling has risen and the pastry is golden.
6. Serve the tart in slices with a green salad, and a lemon wedge for squeezing over.
Matt Tebbutt’s Pub Food by Matt Tebbutt is published in hardback by Quadrille on August 29, priced £26. Photography by Chris Terry.
