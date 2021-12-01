Matt Tebbutt’s warm halloumi with watermelon, Parma ham and herbs
“Some time ago I visited a halloumi producer in Cyprus,” says chef and Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt. “I was never a big fan of this cheese until then, but the producer showed me the best way to eat it – straight from the warm salted brine it sits in. It was a revelation, and the resulting texture is totally unlike the dry grilled stuff. It’ll change your life!”
Ingredients:(serves 2)
1 x 250g (9oz) block good-quality halloumi cheese, still in its packet2 slices of stale crusty bread, torn into chunks2tbsp sherry vinegar3tbsp extra virgin olive oil2 thick slices of watermelon, cut into 8cm (3in) chunks4 slices of Parma ham½ small bunch of mint leaves1 handful of basil leaves1 handful of flatleaf parsley leavesSea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
1. Bring a pan of water to the boil then add the halloumi, still in its plastic packet. Turn down the heat and let the cheese simmer for 20 minutes to warm through and soften. Remove from the water and allow to cool before opening.
2. While the halloumi is cooling, put the bread chunks in a bowl and drizzle over the sherry vinegar and two tablespoons of the olive oil. Allow to sit and soak for 10 minutes, then toss together. Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the watermelon and season with salt and pepper.
3. Arrange the watermelon chunks on a serving dish, lay the ham slices on top, then scatter over the mint, basil and parsley. Open the packet of halloumi and drain off the liquid. Tear the halloumi into chunks and add to the salad to serve.
Weekend by Matt Tebbutt, photography by Chris Terry, is published by Quadrille, priced £22. Available now.
