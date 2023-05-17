Maunika Gowardhan’s potato, paneer and sweetcorn kebabs recipe

Potato, paneer and sweetcorn kebabs from Tandoori Home CookingPotato, paneer and sweetcorn kebabs from Tandoori Home CookingPotato, paneer and sweetcorn kebabs from Tandoori Home Cooking”Seekh kebabs are such a popular item on the menus of grilled dishes at street stalls and restaurants. This vegetarian version of the seekh kebab is one of my absolute favourites and is equally as delicious as any meat kebab,” says Maunika Gowardhan, author of Tandoori Home Cooking.

“Sweetcorn, carrots, potato and paneer are combined with a classic kebab masala, including cardamom, black pepper and dried mango powder. I have cooked these kebabs in a griddle pan, although you can also shallow fry them until they are evenly golden all over.”

Potato, paneer and sweetcorn kebabs

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

2tbsp vegetable oil, plus extra for grilling1tsp cumin seeds5cm ginger root, finely chopped2 green bird’s-eye chillies, finely chopped120g carrots, peeled and finely diced150g canned, drained sweetcorn1tbsp ground coriander½tsp garam masala150g potato, peeled, boiled, cooled and coarsely grated70g paneer, finely grated1 heaped tsp dried mango powder1tsp ground cardamom1tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves2tbsp finely chopped mint leaves2tbsp chickpea flour1tbsp breadcrumbsSalt, to taste

Method:

1. Heat the two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and, as they begin to splutter, add the ginger and fry for 30 seconds, then add the green chillies. Stir well, add the carrots and cook for four to five minutes. Add the sweetcorn, stir well and fry for two minutes. Add the ground coriander and garam masala, turn off the heat and leave to cool completely.

2. Once cool, blend the carrot and sweetcorn mixture in a blender to a coarse, dry mix – do not add any water. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and add the grated potato, paneer, dried mango powder, ground cardamom, coriander leaves and mint leaves. Season to taste and add the chickpea flour along with the breadcrumbs. Mix well. Shape into six sausages and chill in the fridge for 20 minutes.

3. Heat a griddle pan over a high heat. Lightly brush the kebabs with a little oil. Cook the subz seekh in the hot pan for two minutes on each side until lightly charred and evenly browned all over.

4. Serve with roti, green chutney and salad.

Tandoori Home Cooking by Maunika Gowardhan is published by Hardie Grant, priced £25. Photography by Issy Croker. Available now.