Max La Manna’s chocolate peanut butter and tahini brownies recipe

“Have you ever seen a more psychedelic, magical brownie?!” asks self-taught chef Max La Manna.

Chocolate peanut butter and tahini brownies

Ingredients:(Makes 12)

2tbsp flaxseed meal170g plain flour60g cocoa powder2tsp baking powder150g brown sugar¼tsp sea salt, plus more for finishing320g dark chocolate chips½tsp instant coffee230g oat milk or non-dairy alternative120g butter, melted1tsp vanilla extract50g smooth peanut butter25g tahini

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200˚C/180˚C fan/gas 6. Line a 23 x 23-centimetre baking tin with baking parchment.

2. In a small bowl, combine the flaxseeds with three tablespoons of water. Set aside for about five to 10 minutes until it thickens and develops a jelly-like consistency.

3. Into a large mixing bowl, sift the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. Stir in the sugar and salt.

4. Place a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the hot water. Weigh out and set aside 100 grams of the chocolate. Melt two-thirds of the remaining chocolate in the heatproof bowl, stirring often. Once completely melted, add the remaining one-third of the chocolate and the instant coffee powder, remove from heat and stir until silky smooth. Leave to cool for five minutes.

5. Fold the melted chocolate, oat milk, butter, flaxseed paste and vanilla extract into the dry ingredients until well combined. Pour the mixture into the lined baking tin. Tap gently against the counter to remove any trapped air bubbles.

6. Bake for 25 minutes; the top should be slightly cracked and cooked, and the inside should be slightly gooey. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely in the tin.

7. Set a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water, making sure it doesn’t touch the water. Melt two-thirds of the remaining chocolate in the bowl, stirring. Once melted, add the rest of it, remove from the heat and stir until smooth. Cool for five minutes.

8. Spread the remaining chocolate mixture over the brownies, top with dollops of peanut butter and tahini. Using a knife or a toothpick, gently swirl the peanut butter and tahini together to create a magical design. Transfer the brownies to the fridge to cool for about 45 minutes.

9. Cut the chilled brownies, sprinkle of sea salt and serve.

You Can Cook This!: Simple, Satisfying, Sustainable Veg Recipes by Max La Manna is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Available now. Photography by Lizzie Mayson.