Former kitchen porter, Karl Quirante, 24, is contesting for 'Best Young Pub Chef' at the Great British Pub Awards, despite confessing to have had no initial passion for cooking. A chance job at The Briars Hall Hotel sparked his interest in the culinary arts. His talent was spotted by The Cricketers pub's landlord, leading to Quirante's current position as head chef. Known for blending Filipino influence with British classics, Quirante has captivated diners with unique dishes like Tempura black pudding and soya-glazed pork belly with adobo jus. Quirante's journey reflects his passion for food and unexpected love for cooking.

A former kitchen porter, Karl Quirante, has been recognised as one of the UK's top pub chefs, despite initially having no interest in cooking. Quirante, aged 24, rose through the ranks at The Cricketers pub in Ormskirk, becoming head chef in April 2023. His menu, featuring British pub classics with a Filipino twist, reflects his own heritage. Quirante is among three finalists competing for the Best Young Pub Chef accolade at the Great British Pub Awards in Manchester on 19th September. Now based in Burscough, Quirante expressed surprise at his success, acknowledging his landlord's belief in his talent.

Drew's daughter Lynn, an NHS nurse, unexpectedly passed away due to Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS). Heartbroken, the family still held the birthday party she’d organised for her son. Lynn's sisters Jane and Emma have decided to run the London Marathon next year to support the charity, Cardiac Risk in the Young. They aim to raise £4000, the cost of cardiac screening for 80 people. Despite their busy lives, they are committed to training and raising funds, in hopes of sparing other families from the grief they experienced.

The High Mill's redevelopment project has begun with vegetation clearance and temporary road installation, accommodating machinery. Archaeological work is underway and the community garden is expanding, under the guidance of the new community gardener, Laura Gilchrist. Phase two plans include internal building clearance, structural stabilisation, and careful stone removal for later replacement. Information gathered will aid in selecting contractors for repair and reconstruction works expected to start in December and continue until March 2025. A contractor for constructing the new Changing Places toilet facility will be appointed soon, with work commencing in November.

Birmingham-born Ali Campbell, former lead singer of British reggae band UB40, has led a successful career in music which spans 30 years and includes selling over 70 million records. After his departure from UB40 in 2008 due to a dispute, Campbell embarked on a solo career, which included judging roles on New Zealand's Got Talent and collaborations with former bandmates. Currently performing with UB40 Live Featuring Ali Campbell, he is also a dedicated father to eight children. Married to his wife Julie since 2006, the couple lead a quiet domestic life in between Campbell's ongoing tour commitments.

Religion-based discord in Scotland saw Mary and her Catholic followers pitted against her half-brother James, Regent Moray, and the Protestants as political disorder ensued. Lanark Burgh records show the townsfolk fortified Lanark with ports, and local militias were formed, albeit poorly armed. The Regent Moray's forces burned the village of Over Quothquan en route to attacking Boghall Castle in 1569. A rare 16th-century weapon was discovered at St Mary's, evidencing the turmoil. The strife persisted until Mary Queen of Scots' death in 1587 and the Spanish Armada's defeat in 1588.

Manchester, a significant city in North West England, is known for its wealth of museums, media connections, architecture, music, renowned sports clubs, and universities. It functions as the core of the Greater Manchester county, populated by nearly three million across ten surrounding boroughs. When asked, local Mancunians expressed their affection for the area, while also suggesting potential improvements for the city-region.

Tyson Fury, the 34-year-old Manchester-born boxer, claims his toughest test in the ring to date was Deontay Wilder. Although Fury has faced formidable opponents like Wladimir Klitschko and Derek Chisora, it was his trilogy with Wilder that took the greatest toll. Despite a controversial draw in their first 2018 meeting, Fury emerged victorious from subsequent bouts in 2020 and 2021, the latter of which he cites as his hardest fight. After defeating Chisora in December 2022, Fury is keen for a comeback following unsuccessful negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk earlier this year.

Peaky Blinders' star, Cillian Murphy, prizes family over fame, attributing his grounded perspective to his wife, Yvonne McGuinness. The couple, married since 2004 and parents to two sons, opted to live a quieter life in Dublin to stay connected to their Irish lineage. Murphy, despite featuring in major films like Inception and Batman, prefers staying distant from the celebrity lifestyle of Los Angeles, focusing on improving as an actor. Away from work, he cherishes normal activities like cooking and being a dad, always mindful to avoid getting caught in the relentless cycle of filming and promoting.

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has received approval to renovate his Cheshire mansion. Initially intending to demolish the property, Fury changed plans after discovering bats nesting in the loft. The renovation will see the addition of a basement with a games room, music room, garden room, and home cinema, along with two side extensions, an eight-metre rear extension, a four-car garage, and a swimming pool. The mansion, closer to Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury's residence, will provide more space for Fury's expanding family, with a seventh child on the way.