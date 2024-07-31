Melissa Hemsley’s grated halloumi toasts with hot honey recipe
Melissa Hemsley calls this dish “game changing”.
She says, “This recipe takes cheese on toast to the next level. As a long-term halloumi lover, it’s taken me far too long to get into grating my halloumi.
“Salty golden halloumi with hot honey and its chilli kick are an amazing pairing. If you can find cherry tomatoes on the vine, they’re great here.”
Grated halloumi toasts with hot honey
Ingredients:(Serves 2, takes 20 minutes)
400g cherry tomatoes1 big handful of black olives, pitted2 large slices of sourdough bread3tbsp olive oil225g halloumi, coarsely grated1tsp dried oregano or thymeGood pinch of chilli flakes1tbsp runny honey2 large handfuls of rocketSea salt and black pepper
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to fan 220°C/gas mark 9.
2. Put the tomatoes, olives and bread on a large baking tray. Drizzle the tomatoes with two tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for five to seven minutes to lightly toast the bread.
3. Pile the grated halloumi onto the toasts, sprinkle with the oregano or thyme, drizzle with the remaining olive oil and bake for a further 10-12 minutes until the halloumi is melted and golden.
4. As soon as you take them out of the oven, sprinkle the toasts with the chilli flakes and drizzle with the honey. Scatter over the rocket and serve straight away.
Real Healthy by Melissa Hemsley is published in hardback by Ebury Press, priced £26. Photography by Lizzie Mayson. Available now
