Melissa Hemsley’s white chilli chicken recipe

This is a tomato-less chilli, hence the name ‘white chilli’.

Melissa Hemsley says: “I use yellow peppers here to keep the chilli ‘white’, but use whatever colour you can find. I like to serve the toppings separately and let everyone help themselves.

“In terms of the beans, use whatever white beans you like, such as cannellini or butter beans. I find sweetcorn is always worth keeping in the freezer, but if you’ve got tinned sweetcorn, then drain, rinse and add it right at the end.”

White chilli chicken

Ingredients:(Serves 4, takes 1hr 10)

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs2tbsp olive oil, plus extra if needed2 onions, finely chopped2 yellow peppers, diced4 garlic cloves, finely sliced2tsp ground cumin1tsp dried oregano¼tsp cayenne pepper or chilli flakes, to taste1.2L vegetable or chicken stock2 x 400g tins of white beans, drained and rinsed200g frozen sweetcornJuice of 1 lime, plus a little zest if you likeSea salt and black pepper

Optional toppings:

Soured cream or yoghurtFresh coriander and/or spring onions, slicedSliced avocadoSliced radishes or cucumberLime wedgesJarred jalapeño slices or chilli flakes

Method:

1. Season the chicken thighs on both sides with salt. Heat the olive oil in a large pot and, once warm, add the chicken thighs, skin-side down. Cook for 10-12 minutes over a medium-high heat until very well browned, then turn and cook on the other side for two to three minutes. Lift out of the pot and set aside on a large plate.

2. The chicken should have given out plenty of fat but if not, add a splash of olive oil to the pot and, once warm, add the onions, peppers and a pinch of salt and pepper. Fry for about 12 minutes over a medium heat until very soft, stirring every so often. Add the garlic, fry for a minute, then add the cumin, oregano and cayenne or chilli flakes and fry for two minutes, stirring regularly.

3. Return the chicken thighs to the pot and pour in the stock. Simmer for 25 minutes, then add the beans and continue to cook for another 10 minutes.

4. Remove the chicken thighs once cooked through and take the meat off the bones and shred. Set aside, discarding the chicken skin if you wish. Use a potato masher or the back of your wooden spoon to crush roughly a third of the beans (this will help thicken the chilli).

5. Add the frozen sweetcorn, then cook for five minutes or so until tender. Remove from the heat, add the chicken, lime juice, plus a little zest if you like, and taste for seasoning.

6. Ladle into bowls and finish with the toppings you like.

Real Healthy by Melissa Hemsley is published in hardback by Ebury Press, priced £26. Photography by Lizzie Mayson. Available now