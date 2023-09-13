Michel Roux’s almond and raspberry frangipani tart recipe

“I adore almond puddings and this French version of a Bakewell tart is one of my favourites,” says Michel Roux.

“It’s rich and indulgent but there is some fruit in there as well! Raspberries work perfectly with almonds but cherries would also be good here.”

Almond and raspberry frangipani tart

Ingredients:(Serves 6-8)

For the pastry:150g butter, softened90g caster sugar2 free-range eggsPinch of salt240g plain flour, plus extra for dusting75g ground almonds

For the almond cream:200g butter, softened200g caster sugar200g ground almonds2tbsp plain flour4 free-range eggs1tbsp dark rum or Ratafia (fruit-based liqueur)

For the jam and fruit:60g raspberry jam250g raspberries

To serve:Icing sugarIce cream or chantilly cream

Method:

1. For the pastry, mix the softened butter with the caster sugar until combined. Mix in the eggs, then add the salt, flour and ground almonds and bring everything together into a dough. You can do this by hand or in a food processor or stand mixer.

2. Wrap the pastry in cling film and chill it in the fridge for about two hours. Dust your work surface with flour, roll out the pastry and use it to line a tart tin or flan ring measuring about 24 centimetres in diameter. Chill again until needed.

3. For the almond cream, whisk the butter and sugar until pale, then add the ground almonds and flour and whisk to combine. Whisk in the eggs, one at a time, then add the rum or Ratafia.

4. Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4. Remove the tart case from the fridge and spread a thin layer of jam over the pastry. Add the almond cream and arrange the raspberries evenly on top.

5. Bake for about 45 minutes until the tart is golden and cooked through. Dust with icing sugar and serve warm with ice cream or cool with chantilly cream. Don’t put this tart in the fridge.

Michel Roux At Home by Michel Roux is published by Seven Dials, priced £26. Photography by Cristian Barnett. Available now.