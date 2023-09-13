Michel Roux’s vegetable tart tatin recipe

“Here we have a great French classic made into a vegetarian treat,” says Michel Roux.

“I’ve suggested a selection of vegetables, but you can vary them according to the season and spice them up with more chilli if you like a bit of heat.

“Delicious as a main meal or as an accompaniment, this can be made in individual portions as well as a large tart. It’s fine to use shop-bought puff pastry – I do!”

Vegetable tart tatin

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

3 small heads of red chicory3 small heads of yellow chicory200g slender carrots,halved lengthways300g kohlrabi, cut into batons100g cauliflower florets or sprouting broccoli, halved1 large onion, cut into wedges2tbsp olive oil2tbsp butter2tbsp caster sugar1 red chilli, deseeded and slicedLeaves from 1 thyme sprig350g puff pastryFlour, for dustingSalt and black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cut the heads of chicory in half (or if they are large, into quarters) and put them in a bowl with the other vegetables. Add the oil and toss, then season with salt and black pepper. Spread the vegetables over a baking tray and roast them in the oven for eight to 10 minutes. The vegetables should be partly cooked and have a little colour.

2. Melt the butter in a large (28cm) ovenproof frying pan, then sprinkle over the sugar. Place the cooked vegetables, sliced chilli and thyme on top, making sure to pack the vegetables tightly.

3. Roll out the pastry on a floured work surface to three millimetres thick. Place the pastry over the vegetables, tucking it in around the edges. Make a few holes in the pastry with the point of a knife, then bake for 20 minutes. Leave to cool a little, then place a plate over the pan and carefully turn the pan over to invert the tart on to the plate. Serve warm.

Michel Roux At Home by Michel Roux is published by Seven Dials, priced £26. Photography by Cristian Barnett. Available now.