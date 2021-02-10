Michelle Obama to launch children’s cookery show on Netflix – 4 more to watch now

Michelle Obama is set to hit our screens in a new Netflix children’s food show.

Called Waffles + Mochi, the show stars a pair of puppets who dream of becoming chefs. They travel around the world making new dishes, occasionally accompanied by the former first lady.

Obama wrote on Instagram: “It’s all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen.

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as First Lady — and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young.”

Waffles + Mochi will hit Netflix on March 16. If you can’t wait until then, these are some of the best shows available that teach children about food…

1. My World Kitchen

My World Kitchen takes viewers on a culinary tour of the globe, with each episode showcasing young cooks whipping up dishes they eat at home.

Narrated by Ainsley Harriott, the show is an opportunity for young viewers to learn about different cuisines and dishes, from tandoori chicken and vegetarian haggis, to Tibetan spinach momos – and it might just help encourage children to taste new things, as well as get in the kitchen.

Watch on BBC iPlayer.

2. Junior Bake Off

Children will be on the edge of their seats watching Junior Bake Off, wondering which of the youngsters in the tent will be crowned star baker each episode. While it’s ostensibly a competition much like the grown-up version, the fun format (hosted by comedian Harry Hill, and judges Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill) will teach kids the art of making bread, cake and all their favourite sweet treats.

Watch on All4.

3. Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch

Yes, this show follows that Ramsay family. Like her dad Gordon, Matilda is a keen cook and has her own CBeebies food show. Across five series she makes a range of family friendly dishes, and shares the various zany adventures of her siblings and parents. The recipes are simple, fun and a mix of healthy and decadent.

Watch on BBC iPlayer.

4. Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck

For this segment on Sesame Street, the Cookie Monster and his co-star Gonger run their own food truck. Every episode, they get a request to whip up a new recipe, such as corn bread, pumpkin soup or apple pie. The recipes are very easy to follow along with, and the fuzzy monsters chat about nutrition and where ingredients come from too.

Watch on YouTube.