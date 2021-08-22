Miso chocolate fondant recipe
You’re used to miso in savoury dishes, but in desserts?
As unusual as it might sound, the Japanese paste is the perfect accompaniment to chocolate, bringing a salty, umami dimension to the dish – almost like salted caramel, but better. Trust us, you’ll want to try this one.
Miso chocolate fondant
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
3 tbsp toasted sesame seeds50g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing1½ tbsp white miso50g dark chocolate (70+% cocoa solids)1 large egg1 large egg yolk60g golden caster sugar50g plain flour150g raspberries
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/350°F/gas mark 4.
2. Add the sesame seeds to a mini food processor, or using a pestle and mortar, crush to form a coarse powder. Butter four seven centimetre ramekins or pudding moulds and sprinkle the crushed sesame seeds inside, coating the bottom and edges of the ramekin completely.
3. Add the butter, miso and chocolate to a heatproof bowl set over a pan of just-simmering water, ensuring the base of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Melt and combine the mix until smooth, then set aside to cool.
4. Beat the egg, yolk and sugar in a separate bowl until the mixture is thick, pale and airy. Fold in the chocolate miso mixture with a large metal spoon. Sieve in the flour and fold this through.
5. Divide the mixture between the four ramekins and place on the middle shelf of the oven to cook for 12 minutes. Remove and leave to cool for two minutes. As they cool they should shrink away from the edges of the ramekins slightly.
6. Carefully invert the fondants onto a serving plate and serve with your favourite ice cream or pouring cream and a small handful of raspberries.
Bowls & Broths by Pippa Middlehurst is published by Quadrille, priced £16.99. Photography by India Hobson & Magnus Edmondson. Available September 2.