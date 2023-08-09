Money-saving goat’s cheese linguine recipe

“This vibrantly green pasta recipe is one of my favourites in the book,” says Mimi Harrison, author of Beat The Budget.

“Not only is it bright and Instagrammable, it’s also so delicious. The frozen spinach is reasonably priced and you don’t have to worry about it going off in the fridge. And the goat’s cheese provides creaminess, acidity and tang, all in one ingredient (hello, cost-effective!).

“This is ideal for a speedy meal when you’re in a rush, or to serve to friends at a dinner party when you don’t want to spend half the night in the kitchen.”

Goat’s cheese, spinach and basil linguine

Ingredients:

(Serves 5)

1tbsp olive oil1 onion, diced500g linguine3 garlic cloves, finely grated160g frozen spinach125g goat’s cheese30g fresh basilSalt and pepper to tasteChilli flakes (optional)

Method:

1. Set a non-stick pan over a medium heat and add the olive oil. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper and gently fry for four minutes.

2. Meanwhile, set a large pan of salted water over a medium heat and bring to a boil. Add the linguine and cook for two minutes less than the packet cooking time.

3. While the pasta is cooking and once the onions have softened, add the garlic to fry for a minute before adding the frozen spinach to the pan, along with 400 millilitres of the starchy pasta water. Increase the heat and cook the spinach and onion mix until the pasta is ready.

4. Add the spinach and onion mix to a blender with half of the goat’s cheese and the basil and blitz until smooth.

5. Drain the linguine and transfer back to the pan. Pour over the blended sauce and continue to cook over a low\medium heat.

6. After about two minutes, the sauce should thicken and coat the linguine. Serve with a sprinkle of any remaining goat’s cheese and a pinch of salt and pepper. Optionally, top with chilli flakes if you love a little heat.

Beat The Budget by Mimi Harrison is published by Ebury Press, priced £16.99. Photography by Mimi Harrison. Available now.