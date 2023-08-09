Money-saving pimped packet ramen recipe

“There is something so wonderfully comforting about a bowl of ramen noodles, whatever the season,” says chef and TV presenter Shivi Ramoutar, author of Cook Clever.

“This version uses packet ramen – don’t turn your nose up at it; I assure you that with the added flavours, veg and protein, it becomes something spectacular and amazingly easy to accomplish. This is one to elevate to your heart’s content – you really can’t go too OTT with this. Have it slurpy or dry as you like.”

Pimped packet ramen

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

For the base:2tbsp toasted sesame oil1 spring onion (white bulb discarded), snipped1tsp garlic purée2 mugs of boiling water2 packets of ramen noodles (or any other instant noodles)

OR

300g ready cooked noodles and 1 chicken stock cube, crumbled

OR

300g ready cooked noodles and 2 sachets of miso soup mix

For the protein (choose from):1 mug of frozen, fresh or cooked chicken strips1 mug of frozen, fresh or cooked seafood1 mug of frozen or fresh gyoza dumplings½ block of firm tofu, broken into smaller pieces

For the veg:250g packet of pak choi, leaves separated½ mug of frozen vegetables

Toppers (choose as many as you like):Soft-boiled egg halvesDrizzles of chilli oil1tbsp sesame seedsFresh coriander sprigsFresh chilliesKimchiDrizzles of Sriracha

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a small saucepan over a medium heat and cook the spring onion and garlic purée for a couple minutes, stirring often until aromatic.

2. Add the boiling water, along with the dried noodles and their flavour sachets, or the cooked noodles with the crumbled stock cube or the miso soup sachets. Stir together and cook for a minute or two until the liquid is mostly absorbed.

3. Add your chosen protein and the veg and cook until the protein is just cooked through, about five minutes or so. If you are using fresh chicken or seafood it will take less time. If using tofu, add in the last few minutes so it doesn’t disintegrate.

4. Serve into bowls and go crazy with the toppers.

Cook Clever: One Chop, No Waste, All Taste by Shivi Ramoutar is published by HarperCollins, priced £20. Photography by Andrew Burton. Available now.