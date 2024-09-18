Nadiya Hussain’s 7 top tips for saving time in the kitchen

TV chef Nadiya Hussain may love cooking but she’s not about to spend more time in the kitchen at home than is absolutely necessary.

Luckily, with a family of five, she’s had a lot of practice at finding new ways of stretching ingredients, being as efficient as possible – and using everything up.

“I grew up in an immigrant house, so we lived from wage to wage, and it was very much about saving, not wasting, and making the most of everything,” says the 39-year-old, born in Luton to British-Bangladeshi parents.

“That’s not the case anymore for the next generation. There’s less survival and more thriving, so there’s less time to think about waste and how we use up ingredients,” she says. “And that is detrimental.”

The mum-of-three has already published a string of bestselling cookbooks since she won Great British Bake Off in 2015, and her latest Cook Once, Eat Twice, is a waste-less guide that shares tips and tricks on how to prepare dishes efficiently and economically – without compromising on flavour.

She’s hopeful the book – which details everything from clever ways to use leftovers, batch-cooking recipes and meal-prepping ideas – will serve as inspiration for those looking to be more active in this space.

“It’s a bit of hand holding,” says Hussain. “It’s just giving you the confidence and all the information to give it a go.

“What’s the worst that can happen? You’re going to end up with something to eat, so have fun with it.”

In that spirit, what are the TV chef’s top tips?

1. Go back to basics

Before pursuing somewhat trickier dishes, take it back to basics and start simple, advises Hussain. This means learning how to boil up rice, roast a chicken to perfection or dish up unrivaled mashed potatoes – all simple, yet essential recipes that can be made time and time again.

“Sometimes we overthink things, so [the first chapter] focuses on simple tricks like how to poach an egg,” Hussain explains

“Too much information overcomplicates everything, so it’s really important to learn how to cook things like rice, pesto, basic stuff that all of us just need to know how to make.”

2.Invest in the right tools

You’ve picked out the recipe, you’ve purchased the ingredients, but do you have the tools to get the job done?

It’s crucial to have a few quality staple kitchen essentials, warns Hussain. “As somebody who cooks for a living, I’ve constantly steered away from using fancy equipment, because that’s not how I cook. And that’s not what a domestic kitchen has.”

The right utensils will help you to get the most out of your time in the kitchen, she states, her favourites being a good kitchen knife, a rolling pin and a hand blender.

“And then once you’ve got all of that, which a lot of us already have, it should feel more achievable.”

3. Shop on a budget

If you’re looking to shop savvy, fridge organisation is key, reckons Hussain.

She suggests arranging and labelling all ingredients in the fridge, freezer and cupboards, so that it is evident when something is running low, and therefore it needs to be added to your shopping list.

Once you’ve established what you need from your next shop, you can effectively meal plan and stay focused (or as much as possible) in the supermarket or when ordering online. Preparation is key.

4. Portion up leftovers

Nothing in your kitchen need be wasted, especially when it comes to the remnants of a successful family meal.

“One tip that I always give my kids is, sometimes you don’t have enough leftovers to serve up a second meal for the whole family, so have single portion containers in the house and pot up what is left,” Hussain says.

“What happens by the end of the month is I’ve got 15-20 frozen single meals, and everyone gets to pick what they want to eat. One might want lasagne, one might want curry, but it’s there to pop in the microwave. So never ever throw away a single meal.”

5. Implement a zero waste policy

Use your imagination when it comes to utilising food wastage, asks Hussain. There are certain ingredients that we, in the UK, throw out without a second thought (banana peel, for one), but this needn’t be the case.

Find a spot to keep your ‘waste’ for reinvention, she suggests: “I have a windowsill, and I just leave things there to dry all the time. I also have a scrap freezer drawer – I won’t chuck anything!

“Things like clementine sugar, I always have a new batch. I leave [the peel] until it’s bone dry, and then I mix the powder with sugar, and it’s really delicious on bakes. Or when I do pastries, I love to top it with the orange sugar.”

6. Embrace easy bakes

Baking should feel as effortless as cooking, so perfect a few simple, long-storage-life recipes that won’t leave you flustered, Hussain recommends.

“I think people are really scared of baking because it’s a whole other science. So I’m really hopeful that I’ve taken the scary element out of it.

“There’s a delicious chocolate cake in there that’s made with olive oil, so it’s lovely and moist and can be eaten for a week – then also frozen.

“What I do, if it’s brownies, for example, I portion it up, wrap it up in some paper, and pop it into the freezer.”

7. Utilise kitchen time

Time is precious, so if dinner is cooking away in the oven, look for the opportunity to futureproof your meal planning and whip up another dish while you’re there.

Make the most of your time in the kitchen, Hussain says. “I always utilise my time really well. So if I’m in there, I love to cook dinner, but I also make something extra on top, like big batch recipes that you can divvy up and just pop into the freezer ready for weeks ahead.”

Think teriyaki salmon, meatball marinara or paneer karahi, which you can pop straight in the freezer to save cooking one night at a later date.

Cook Once, Eat Twice by Nadiya Hussain (Penguin Michael Joseph, £28) is out now. Photography by Chris Terry.

Nadiya’s Cook Once, Eat Twice, will air every Tuesday on BBC Two, also available pn BBC iPlayer.