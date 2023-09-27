Nadiya Hussain’s crab bhuna recipe
“I didn’t grow up eating crab, but I absolutely love the sweetness, which you can’t really get from any other seafood,” says former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain.
“This natural sweetness is quite a wonder and it really does work well cooked with the slight crunch of the green beans and the simple spicing, making it a bhuna I cook time and time again.”
Crab bhuna
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
oil, for frying4 cloves of garlic, crushed2 red onions, finely diced2 red peppers, finely diced3 mild red chillies, finely diced1½tsps salt½tsp ground turmeric3tsp curry powder180g green beans, finely sliced3 x 145g tins of shredded crab meat in brine, drainedlarge handful of chopped fresh coriander
Method:
1. Start with a large non-stick pan or wok and put it onto the hob over a high heat. Add the oil and as soon as it is hot, add the garlic and cook until golden.
2. Now add the red onion, red pepper and red chilli along with the salt, turmeric and curry powder. Add a splash of water and the green beans and cook till there is no liquid left.
3. Now add the shredded crab meat. As you add the crab meat, make sure you remove any excess moisture. A bhuna is meant to be dry so we want to avoid any excess liquid. Cook with the lid off over a high heat for 10 minutes.
4. Take off the heat, add the chopped coriander and mix through to serve.
Nadiya’s Simple Spices by Nadiya Hussain is published by Penguin Michael Joseph, priced £26. Photography by Chris Terry. Available now.
