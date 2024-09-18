Nadiya Hussain’s honey mustard toad-in-the-hole recipe

“Toad-in-the-hole is Yorkshire pudding and sausage – literally the best combination. So simple you will wonder why you have never made it before,” says Nadiya Hussain.

Ingredients:(Serves 2)Prep 6 minutes, cook 1 hour 24 minutes

For the batter:115g plain flour½tsp salt1tsp ground black pepper4 medium eggs300ml whole milk100ml oil

For the sausages:3tbsp oil12 chicken sausages3 onions, thinly sliced1tsp salt1tsp sugar2tbsp wholegrain mustard

Method:

1. Start by making the batter. Put the plain flour in a bowl with the salt and black pepper. Whisk to combine. Add the eggs and whole milk and whisk to a smooth batter. Set aside in the fridge.

2. For the sausages, pour the oil into a frying pan and as soon as the oil is hot, add the sausages and cook until golden brown. Take out and set aside on a plate.

3. Pour another splash of oil into the pan and when the oil is hot, add the onion and salt and cook till golden brown and caramelised. Now add the sugar and wholegrain mustard and warm through till the sugar has dissolved. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

4. Get a large roasting dish and pour the remaining 100ml of oil into the dish. Add the sausages on top of the oil, making sure they are in threes so there are three per person in every portion.

5. Now add the onions on top of the sausages. Pop into the oven for 10 minutes. Take out and pour the batter in and around the sausages. Bake for 35-40 minutes. Take out and this is ready to eat with gravy and peas – my personal fave way of eating it.

Tip: Don’t be afraid to try this with vegetarian sausages – they are just as good.

Cook Once Eat Twice by Nadiya Hussain is published by Penguin Michael Joseph, priced £28. Photography by Chris Terry. Available now.