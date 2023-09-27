Nadiya Hussain’s milk fudge flapjack recipe

“This includes two of my favourite things and I have made their worlds collide,” says former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain.

“Flapjack – sticky, sweet and oaty – topped with a spiced Indian milk fudge. Why have one world when you can build a bridge between two?”

Milk fudge flapjack

Ingredients:(Makes 12)

For the flapjack:250g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing the tin180g golden syrup180g caster sugar500g porridge oats2tsps almond extract

For the milk fudge:60g unsalted butter200ml double cream60g caster sugar6 cardamom pods100ml condensed milk250g semi-skimmed milk powder, blitzed in a processor to remove any lumps100g toasted almond flakes

Method:

1. For the flapjack, start by putting the butter, golden syrup and caster sugar into a pan and warming it all through until the butter has melted and sugar dissolved. Take off the heat.

2. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan and line and grease the base and sides of a 20cm square cake tin.

3. Add the oats to a bowl, pour in the melted butter/sugar mix and add the almond extract. Stir the mixture till everything is well combined. Tip into the prepared tin and flatten, making sure to pat down so everything is well compressed.

4. Pop into the oven and bake for 30 minutes. When the flapjack is ready, it will be golden around the edges and lighter in the centre. Take out and leave to cool completely, then chill in the fridge so we have a firm base for our fudge to sit on.

5. For the milk fudge, put the unsalted butter, double cream and caster sugar into a pan and mix till the sugar has dissolved.

6. Crush the cardamom pods, remove the husks and crush the black seeds. Add to the sugar mix. Stir in and then add the condensed milk and semi-skimmed milk powder. Bring to a gentle simmer over a medium heat and keep stirring till the mixture is thick and coming away from the sides of the pan.

7. Spoon the mixture right on top of the flapjack and press into an even layer. Sprinkle over the toasted almond flakes and press them in.

8. Leave to cool in the tin and then leave to chill in the fridge. Cut into squares and they are ready.

