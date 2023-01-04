Nathan Anthony’s red lentil dhal recipe
“I absolutely love dhal and this is one of my go-to dishes when I am having a vegetarian day, and it’s sure to become one of your family favourites,” says Nathan Anthony, author of Bored Of Lunch: The Healthy Slow Cooker Book.
“The addition of coconut milk makes it deliciously creamy, but you could replace this with a tin of chopped tomatoes for a lower-calorie version, if you prefer.”
Red lentil dhal
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
380g dried red lentils250ml cold water400ml tin of reduced-fat coconut milkHandful of cherry tomatoes, finely chopped4 garlic cloves, crushed1 onion, sliced2.5cm fresh ginger, gratedJuice of 1 lemon1tsp ground turmeric1tsp chilli flakes1tsp ground cumin1tsp curry powder1tsp garam masala1 bay leafSalt and pepper, to tasteFresh coriander and choppedSpring onions, to garnish
Method:
1. Place all the ingredients in the slow cooker, stir and season to taste. Cook on low for five to six hours, then stir and garnish with fresh coriander and chopped spring onions.
Bored Of Lunch: The Healthy Slow Cooker Book by Nathan Anthony is published by Ebury Press, priced £18.99. Photography by Clare Wilkinson. Available January 5.
