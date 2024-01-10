Nathan Anthony’s slow cooker carrot cake overnight oats
Usually served cold out of the fridge, this warm version of overnight oats made in the slow cooker is next level,” says Nathan Anthony. “[It’s] a sneaky way to get veggies in at breakfast, while at the same time tasting of carrot cake.”
Carrot cake overnight oats
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
500ml skimmed milk150g porridge oats1tsp vanilla extract1tbsp ground cinnamon1tsp ground nutmegHandful of dried fruit (around 50g), chopped200g Greek yogurt2 large carrots, grated
To serve:25g chopped walnutsZest of 1 orange4tbsp honey
Method:
1. Mix all the ingredients, except the walnuts, orange and honey, in your slow cooker. Cook on low for eight hours. If you’re an early riser, throw it all in and cook on high for three hours.
2. Serve with the chopped walnuts, orange zest and a drizzle of honey.
Tip: If it looks a little dry at any point, add a splash more milk. If cooking overnight, add a few extra splashes at the start so it doesn’t dry out.
Bored Of Lunch: Healthy Slow Cooker Even Easier by Nathan Anthony is published by Ebury Press, priced £20. Photography by Dan Jones. Available now
