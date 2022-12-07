Nisha Katona’s aubergine dhansak recipe

“This is a vegetarian take on the classic Parsi dish of meat (usually mutton) cooked in a lentil and vegetable base, known as dhansak,” says chef and founder of the Mowgli Street Food (mowglistreetfood.com) restaurant chain, Nisha Katona.

“Hearty and comforting, a good dhansak should be spicy, tangy and a little sweet. Here, aubergine replaces the traditional mutton and soaks up the flavours of the sauce just as beautifully. It can easily be eaten on its own or with some chapatis and brown rice.”

Aubergine dhansak

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

100g dried red lentils3 garlic cloves2.5cm piece of fresh ginger3 tbsp vegetable oil1 cinnamon stick1 red onion, finely chopped1 large aubergine, finely chopped1 potato, finely chopped1 tsp salt, or as needed2 tomatoes, roughly chopped1 tbsp tomato purée/paste1 tsp ground cumin1 tsp ground coriander¼ tsp chilli powder½ tsp ground turmeric1 tsp sugar, or as neededUp to 450ml boiling water2 handfuls of kale, leaves only, tornJuice of ½ lemon2 tsp garam masala

Method:

1. In a bowl, cover the dried lentils with boiling water and leave to soak for 20 minutes.

2. Blitz the garlic and ginger to a fine paste in a food processor.

3. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large, wide pan that has a lid over a medium heat. When hot, add the cinnamon and stir for 30 seconds, or until fragrant, then add the red onion. Cook for 4–5 minutes, then stir in the garlic and ginger paste and cook for a further minute. Add the chopped aubergine and potato with the salt and stir together before adding the chopped tomatoes, tomato purée, spices and the sugar. Cover with the pan lid and cook for 8–10 minutes, or until the vegetables start to soften.

4. Add the lentils, plus their soaking liquid, and 350ml of the boiling water to the pan. Cover and simmer for a further 10–15 minutes, or until the lentils and vegetables are cooked and soft. Keep an eye on the water level and don’t let it get too dry.

5. Stir in the kale until wilted, then add the lemon juice and garam masala. Before serving, taste for seasoning, adding salt or sugar, as needed. Add more water if it’s looking a bit dry.

Meat Free Mowgli by Nisha Katona is published by Nourish Books, priced £25. Photography Gareth Morgans.