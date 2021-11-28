Nisha Katona’s chicken, coconut and pineapple curry
“The combination of both coconut milk and creamed coconut in this curry adds a real gloss and weight to the sauce, giving it a gorgeous, velvety texture,” says food writer Nisha Katona.
“If you can’t get creamed coconut, just double up on the tinned. During the last moments of these exotic sunshine curries, I often throw a handful of roasted nuts to boost the salt and the beach holiday feel. If you’re not a fan of nuts or don’t have any to hand, you can leave these out without any detriment to the dish.”
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
2 thumb-sized pieces fresh root ginger, peeled5tbsp vegetable oil2 onions, finely chopped2 cloves garlic, crushed3 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (approx. 600g/1lb 5oz), chopped into 2cm/3⁄4in cubes2tbsp garam masala1 heaped tsp ground coriander1tsp ground turmeric1⁄4tsp chilli powder100g/31⁄2oz creamed coconut400ml/14fl oz canned coconut milk2 green chillies, finely sliced1½tsp salt1tsp brown sugar10 chunks canned pineapple, cut into 1–2cm/1⁄2–3⁄4in pieces100g/31⁄2oz roasted salted cashew nutsSmall handful fresh coriander/cilantro, finely chopped, to garnish1 red chilli, finely sliced, to garnishCooked rice, or flatbreads, to serve
Method:
1. Finely mince one of the pieces of ginger and slice the other into fine matchsticks. Set aside.
2. Heat the oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Add the onions, garlic and minced ginger and fry, stirring continuously, for eight minutes, until golden brown. Add the chicken to the pan and stir to combine with the onions, then add the garam masala, ground coriander, ground turmeric and chilli powder. Cook, stirring occasionally, for five minutes, to seal the chicken and coat it in the spices.
3. Add the creamed coconut, coconut milk, ginger matchsticks, sliced chillies, salt, sugar, pineapple and cashews to the pan and stir to combine, adding a little of the juice from the canned pineapple if the mixture is too dry. Leave to cook, stirring occasionally, for five to 10 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through. Scatter with chopped coriander/cilantro and sliced red chilli, then serve hot with rice or wraps alongside.
30 Minute Mowgli by Nisha Katona is published by Nourish Books, priced £25. Photography Yuki Sugiura. Available now.
