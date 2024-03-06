Nisha Katona’s green mango and pistachio cauliflower steak recipe

This recipe is all about experimenting with new flavours – the sweet-and-sour sharpness that the citrusy amchoor brings to this rich starter or light lunch is delightful,” says TV chef and restaurateur, Nisha Katona.

“Amchoor is a spice not frequently used in Western cuisine – it’s probably not something everyone has on their spice rack along with the usual cumin and coriander, but do give it a go if you can find it.”

A large cauliflower should easily yield four steaks, with some left over.

Ingredients:(Serves 2-4)

4 cauliflower steaks, each 2cm thick70g butter1tbsp amchoor1tsp ground coriander1 large garlic clove, crushed60g shelled pistachiosSea salt and freshly ground black pepper1-2 limes, halved

To serve:1 fresh ripe mango, peeled, stoned and slicedDollops of thick plain yogurtA large handful of fresh coriander sprigs

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/Gas 7 and line a baking sheet with foil. Lay your cauli steaks on the baking sheet.

2. Melt the butter in a small bowl in the microwave (or in a small pan on the hob/stovetop) and stir in the amchoor, coriander, garlic and a good pinch of salt. Brush this mixture over both sides of the cauliflower steaks, then bake in the oven for 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, make the pistachio crumb. Finely chop the pistachios, put them in a bowl and season well with salt and pepper.

4. Once the 15 minutes are up, turn the steaks over. Add the lime halves to the tray and return it to the oven for another 15 minutes, or until the cauli steaks are tender and really starting to take on some colour.

5. After this time, sprinkle the chopped pistachios over the tops of the cauli steaks and return them to the oven for about three minutes to toast the pistachios. Keep an eye on them as they can burn easily.

6. Serve the cauli steaks with slices of fresh mango, a dollop of yogurt, fresh coriander and a squeeze of the roasted lime juice.

BOLD: Big Flavour Twists to Classic Dishes by Nisha Katona is published by Nourish Books, priced £30. Photography by Martin Poole. Available now.