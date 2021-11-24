Nisha Katona’s mango and mint fool
“You should be able to find Alphonso or Kesar mango pulp in any Asian grocers, but you could use tinned mango slices or even fresh mango without any issues here,” says restaurateur Nisha Katona. “Mint and mango work wonderfully together, and this simple dessert is sweet, creamy and refreshing. The perfect way to end a meal.”
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
425g/15oz canned Alphonso mango pulp or tinned mango slicesJuice and zest of 1 lime175ml/6fl oz double/heavy cream2tsp caster/superfine sugar3tbsp Greek yoghurt2tbsp chopped fresh mint leaves1tbsp toasted coconut flakes
Method:
1. Put the mango pulp or slices and lime juice into the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Set aside.
2. Pour the double/heavy cream into a bowl and beat with an electric or handheld whisk until soft peaks form. Add the sugar, yoghurt and mint leaves to the bowl and fold through the cream, then add the mango purée and gently ripple it through the cream mixture.
3. Spoon the mixture into serving bowls or glasses and transfer to fridge to set for 15–20 minutes, or longer if you want to make this ahead. Garnish the fools with the lime zest and toasted coconut flakes before serving.
30 Minute Mowgli by Nisha Katona is published by Nourish Books, priced £25. Photography Yuki Sugiura. Available now.
