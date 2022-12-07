Nisha Katona’s Mowgli sticky fingers recipe
“What happens when the famous Mowgli sticky wings go veggie? This is what happens!” says chef and founder of the Mowgli Street Food (mowglistreetfood.com) restaurant chain, Nisha Katona.
“My classic naughty, sweet, dark glaze works just as beautifully with paneer, so there’s no need for anyone to miss out on all the finger-licking fun. These make a great starter or snack and they are good to enjoy with a few other bits of finger food.”
Mowgli sticky fingers
Ingredients:(Serves 3-4)
2 tbsp date syrup1 tbsp black treacle/molasses3 garlic cloves, finely chopped5cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped1 green chilli, finely chopped1 tsp garam masala2 tsp ground cumin½ tsp black mustard seeds4 tsp dark rumJuice of 1 lime2 tbsp white wine vinegar1 tsp salt1 x 226g pack of paneer, cut into fingers2 tbsp vegetable oilFresh herbs, to garnish (optional)
Method:
1. Add all the ingredients, except the paneer, oil and herbs, to a saucepan, stir to combine and set over a medium heat. Bring to the boil, then remove from the heat and allow to cool.
2. Add the paneer fingers to the cooled marinade, mix until well coated and leave for 10 minutes to marinate.
3. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan/skillet over a medium heat. When hot, add the marinated paneer fingers and cook until caramelized all over, drizzling over a little of the marinade if the pan is looking dry.
4. Serve immediately, garnished with fresh herbs, if you want.
Meat Free Mowgli by Nisha Katona is published by Nourish Books, priced £25. Photography Gareth Morgans.
