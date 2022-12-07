Nisha Katona’s paneer, cashew and mango curry recipe
“A fruity, nutty, creamy, sunshiney delight, this dish is a real lift to the senses,” says chef and founder of the Mowgli Street Food (mowglistreetfood.com) restaurant chain, Nisha Katona.
“Make sure you get large, ripe mangoes for optimum flavour. It is easily doubled to serve four.”
Paneer, cashew and mango curry
Ingredients:(Serves 2)
2 tbsp vegetable oil½ tsp black mustard seeds1 red onion, roughly chopped2.5cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped2 garlic cloves, finely chopped or crushed1 green chilli, finely chopped2 tbsp garam masala1 tsp ground coriander1 tsp ground cumin½ tsp ground turmeric¼ tsp chilli powder1 tsp salt1 tsp sugar225g paneer, chopped into small chunks½ large mango, flesh diced into 1cm pieces50g cashew nuts50g coconut cream100ml water, or as neededLemon juice, to tasteHandful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a large non-stick pan that has a lid over a medium heat. When hot, add the mustard seeds and let sizzle, then add the onion and cook for 5–6 minutes, or until starting to soften.
2. Add the chopped ginger, garlic and green chilli, cook for 2–3 minutes, then add the ground spices, chilli powder, salt and sugar.
3. Add the paneer and cook for 3–4 minutes, or until starting to colour all over, then add the diced mango, cashews, coconut cream and measured water. Cover with the pan lid and simmer for 6–8 minutes, or until the paneer is cooked through, adding a splash more water if needed.
4. Season with lemon juice and garnish with the chopped coriander before serving.
Meat Free Mowgli by Nisha Katona is published by Nourish Books, priced £25. Photography Gareth Morgans.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox