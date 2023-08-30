No more Morning Glory: Popular Glasgow West End cafe closes its doors

Popular West End café, Morning Glory, has decided to shut its doors on Great Western Road. The venue, launched as a "lockdown mission" by Five March's team in late 2020, intends to focus on a new project, due to be announced shortly. The café expressed gratitude to its regular customers and staff on Instagram and shared their excitement for future plans. They also bid a warm goodbye to their neighbours at 657 GWR.

Rory McCann, renowned for his role as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane in Game of Thrones, was seen at Glasgow's popular Fratelli Sarti on Wellington Street. McCann, also recognised for roles in Hot Fuzz, Jumanji, and Transformers: EarthSpark, is anticipated to feature in Knuckles, a spin-off of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Sarti's Instagram post expressed delight at hosting the acclaimed Scottish actor. Notably, Sarti's venues in Glasgow have previously welcomed famous patrons such as James Cosmo, Jools Holland, and Priscilla Presley.

TikTok cocktail aficionado, Lincoln Smith, has invented the 'Bucky Shake', a blend of Buckfast and milk. Both ingredients create an unconventional cocktail with a 'chocolatey aroma' and 'creamy' texture. Smith, known for his eclectic drinks, moustache, and nearly 880,000 followers, compared the taste to red wine, adding that the drink has a 'rich chocolatey aftertaste'. The Bucky Shake follows Smith's previous concoctions, the Buckfast Abbey, and the Sling of 1808. The cocktail's surprising combination has sparked interest, with Smith urging followers to sample the unique blend.

Liverpool boasts numerous sushi restaurants, offering Japanese delicacies for sushi enthusiasts and first-timers alike. This compilation of top sushi spots in the city is based on Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. Each listed eatery has a minimum of 50 reviews with a 4.1-star rating or higher on Google, alongside a top hygiene rating of five out five. However, highly rated restaurants awaiting food hygiene inspections or with unavailable ratings were excluded. Each venue offers a varied menu of sushi dishes, according to Google.

Franco Manca, renowned for its artisan pizzas, has recently introduced four new varieties to its menu. The UK-based Neapolitan pizza business operates around 70 outlets, including two in Manchester. The King Street branch offers a delightful 'outdoor-in' ambience, giving patrons an al fresco dining experience. The menu comprises creative pizzas and a range of side dishes. Despite a shortcoming in the dessert department, their pizzas made from fresh, quality ingredients served in a relaxed, non-intimidating setting present a competitively priced dining option. A new pizza, created by founder Giuseppe Mascoli to celebrate Franco Manca's 15th anniversary, is available until month-end.

EY-Parthenon's Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy team were appointed as administrators of Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort, employing 118 staff, and situated on a 240-acre estate near Glasgow. Despite technical issues, the five-star hotel continues to operate as usual, with existing bookings and gift vouchers still valid. The resort will be marketed for sale, with anticipated significant interest. Notable guests include Liam Gallagher, Kylie Minogue, and Brad Pitt. Michels & Taylor will support the administrators in managing the resort until its sale.

Acid Bar, SWG3, Glasgow will host the first preview dinner tonight, accommodating 30 guests for a taste of the Fallachan Kitchen. Craig Grozier, a renowned chef from the Scottish Highlands, will serve a nine-course tasting menu, featuring local and seasonal Scottish produce. Fallachan Dining, founded by Grozier, focuses on working with local growers, foragers, butchers, and fishermen to offer a modern Scottish dining experience. This is a preview for the forthcoming Fallachan Kitchen, set to open as a private dining room and public restaurant in Finnieston this autumn. The second pop-up dinner will take place on 30th September.

Soho House Glasgow, positioned just off George Square, is part of the Love Loan urban regeneration project in the city centre. The members-only club will provide spaces to dine, socialise and enjoy a roof terrace across four floors. As a part of Soho House & Co, the new location will be part of a global network, permitting members access to Soho House locales worldwide. To celebrate the upcoming opening, a dinner will be hosted by Soho House, marking its first spot in Scotland. The club primarily caters to creatives and is set within the renovated former Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall.

Scouse, a local dish deeply rooted in Liverpool's cuisine, exists in various versions, from beef or lamb chunks to minced meat or even meatless. Widely seen as the city's most iconic meal, this hearty stew is a staple in many Scouse households. Additionally, several restaurants and cafes in the city delight their customers with authentic Scouse. There is a continuous debate among locals over which eatery serves the best Scouse, making it an intriguing dish for first-timers.