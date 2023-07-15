Off to The Open? Here's the best restaurants to visit close to the golf course

In a few days, the 151st staging of The Open Golf Championship will occur in Wirral, attracting thousands to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake. Anticipating over 260,000 visitors, a guide has been created for those unfamiliar with the locale looking for highly-rated eateries in Hoylake and its surrounding areas. The curated list is based on Google reviews with ratings above 4.3 stars and over 75 reviews, alongside a hygiene rating of five stars. Please note, some top-rated venues pending food hygiene inspections or missing ratings have not been included.

A new McDonald's outlet in Barrhead, Scotland, was opened by local franchisee Jim McLean on 12 July. The outlet, one of 25 new sites planned for the UK and Ireland this year, will operate between 6am and 11pm daily, providing dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, and delivery services. Around 110 full and part-time jobs will be created in the local community by the restaurant, which also features table service, self-ordering kiosks, a spacious outdoor patio, and Smart Digital Drive-Thru menus. The design aligns with McDonald's 'Convenience of the Future' programme.

Birmingham's hospitality scene shines with 13 establishments recognised at the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards this year. Culinary hotspots span areas including the city centre, Balti Triangle, Moseley, Kings Heath, and Sparkbrook, offering a range of cuisines. Middle Eastern fare is prevalent, featuring fresh, herby flavours, grilled meats, and seafood. Persian, Lebanese, and Moroccan are among the various cuisines on offer. Each restaurant offers a unique experience, worth exploring. For authentic Middle Eastern dishes, there are 12 outstanding restaurants across Birmingham.

The Hup Lee, a favoured Chinese buffet in Motherwell, has been distinguished as 'Buffet Restaurant of the Year in Scotland' at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023. Known for its extensive array of Asian cuisine, the restaurant has been a mainstay in the North Lanarkshire town for over a decade. The awards, renowned for recognising Scotland's top culinary skill and restaurants, acknowledged the successful establishments and individuals influencing Scotland's dynamic food scene. The winners were announced at a ceremony held in Glasgow's Marriet Hotel.

Birmingham celebrated 13 victories at the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards 2023, honouring the region's prosperous hospitality scene. The event, organised by BEvents, recognised 27 outstanding businesses and individuals. With 800 entries and 100,000 votes, the awards celebrated various achievements, from best chef to top food and drink festival. Anita Chumber of BEvents hailed the winners for showcasing the Midlands' vibrant culinary landscape, creating memorable experiences and raising the region's hospitality industry's standards.

Desi pubs, originating in the 1970s, offer a fusion of South Asian and traditional British cuisine, creating a familiar atmosphere for South Asian immigrants in the UK. These casual, family-run Indian pubs, scattered across Birmingham, serve food such as grills, curries, rice, and naan, alongside British dishes. They attract diverse demographics, as experienced at Hen and Chickens in Jewellery Quarter. The enticing flavours of the food, sometimes Indo-Chinese, have won numerous Brummies' hearts, leading to frequent revisits. Popular Desi pubs have been ranked based on Google reviews for comparison, without intending competition.

Two Merseyside restaurants, Heswall's Burnt Truffle and Aigburth's Churrasco Steakhouse, have been included in OpenTable's annual list of the UK’s 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants. The guide, increasingly relevant with over half of UK diners preferring to eat outside during summer, features diverse venues from Liverpool to Glasgow. Both Merseyside spots received high praise from customers and stellar OpenTable ratings, offering pleasant outdoor seating options.

A compilation of the top Turkish restaurants in Liverpool has been created by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. The list, which is in alphabetical order, only includes venues with at least 75 reviews and a Google rating of 4.3 stars or more. All listed restaurants are categorised as Turkish by Google or offer an array of Turkish dishes. Please note that some highly-rated establishments awaiting food hygiene inspections or those without available ratings have been excluded.

This month, we honour Glasgow's finest through a collection of guides that highlight the city's vibrant individuals and locations. Despite recent struggles, the local hospitality sector persistently rejuvenates itself with fresh ideas and inventive energy. We've compiled the 50 top things to sample in Glasgow currently, offering a glimpse into local culinary trends, exceptional tastes and creative beverages. This serves as your invitation to discover the most intriguing restaurants, bars and cafes in Glasgow this summer.