Olympics swimmer Henrik Christiansen is making us all obsessed with chocolate muffins – here’s how to make your own

You wouldn’t expect to hear chocolate muffins in the same sentence as the Paris 2024 Olympics, but Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen has helped to change that narrative.

Since going viral on TikTok with a series of videos that feature him eating chocolate muffins at the Olympic village – namely the Maxi Muffin with Intense Chocolate from French catering company Coup de pates – we’re all now craving the sweet treat too.

The food supplier is surprised about the level of support they have received from new customers, and wrote in a caption on Instagram: “We knew our Maxi Muffin with Intense Chocolate was something special… but we didn’t expect it to spark such a chocolate storm! Thank you all for the love!”

But how can chocolate muffins be good fuel for a competing Olympian?

Trained chef, nutrition coach and qualified fitness instructor, Lisa Marley said: “A chocolate muffin may be considered good fuel for an Olympian due to its combination of carbohydrates, fats and sugars, which can provide a quick source of energy.

“The carbohydrates in the muffin can provide immediate energy for physical activity, while the fats can provide sustained energy for longer endurance. The sugar content can also provide a quick energy boost.

“A chocolate muffin may be a convenient option for a quick energy boost, but it should be consumed in moderation as part of a well-rounded diet.”

Corinna Chidley, a senior lecturer in health and performance nutrition at the University of Derby, added: “It probably comes as no surprise that different athletes have different nutritional requirements; these differences will primarily be based on the type of event an athlete competes in and the demands of their training.

“Endurance athletes, such as marathon runners or road and cross-country cyclists will require a sustained source of energy, predominately in the form of dietary carbohydrates, to fuel their competition and training.

“On the other hand, power-based athletes, such as sprinters, track cyclists, and shorter-distance swimmers will have a focus on power, which typically requires a greater amount of protein consumption compared to their endurance peers.

“The amount of energy consumed by elite athletes will typically be much greater than the general population in order to meet the demands of their training schedules with the nutritional intake being tailored to ensure adequate energy while maintaining optimal body composition.”

If you now also fancy a chocolate muffin, Marley shares how you can make your own at home.

Chocolate chip muffins

Ingredients:(Serves 8-10, takes 20 minutes)

240ml of dairy-free milk2tsp apple cider vinegar200g of caster sugar250g of plain flour1tbsp cornstarch2tsp baking powder110g of dairy-free butter (block, melted)1tsp of vanilla bean paste or extract200g of dairy-free chocolate chips (plus extra for topping)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC fan and line a cupcake or muffin tin with muffin cases.

2. Use an oil spray to lightly grease the insides of the cases. This will help the muffins release easier from the cases when baked.

3. Mix the milk with the apple cider vinegar and whisk until fully combined.

4. In a large mixing bowl, sift in the sugar, flour, cornstarch and baking powder. Mix to combine.

5. Place the dairy-free butter into a saucepan, place on the hob over low/medium heat and allow to melt.

6. Pour the melted dairy-free butter into the dry ingredients along with the vanilla and milk. Stir to combine, making sure not to over-mix.

7. Add in the chocolate chips and fold to combine. Don’t over-mix the batter. Allow the batter to stand at room temperature for one hour.

8. Spoon into the cases, almost all the way to the top.

9. Place the muffins into the middle of the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Check they are ready by inserting a toothpick or skewer down the middle, if it comes out clean, they’re ready, if not, they need a few more minutes to bake. Remove the muffins from the oven and allow them to cool down in the tin.

10. When cool, transfer the muffins into a sealed container and allow them to rest for four to six hours.