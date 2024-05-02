Outstanding organic wines to put a spring in your step

Slowly but surely, we’re making considered choices that impact the planet – and organic wines resonate well with connoisseurs.

Made with organically grown grapes without the use of chemical fertilisers, herbicides or pesticides, they’re kinder to the environment – producers work in harmony with mother nature to promote the vineyard’s biodiversity and encourage wildlife.

Think sheep, mules, butterflies and beneficial insects to combat weeds and pests, helping to protect and enhance plant management between the vines.

And the result is top drops in a range of styles that taste as exciting and diverse as the flora and fauna we want to protect.

Check out these labels with sustainability at their core…

1. Codorniu Vintage Organic Cava Brut, £7 (was £10.50), Morrisons

Bring on the bubbles… for a cracking good cava, you can’t go wrong with this Spanish gem from one of Barcelona’s most iconic wineries. Moreover, the stylish mousse, delicious freshness, enticing florals with delicate apple and toasty notes highlight the quality of the fruit.

2. Yalumba GEN Organic Viognier 2022, South Australia, £10, Ocado

A noteworthy viognier from Australia’s pioneer of this peachy white grape, this new look GEN series is sustainable from grape to glass. The wine opens up with classic honeysuckle and apricot nectar, leading to white peach and citrus flavours, with hints of spice lingering through the lively, fresh finish.

3. Domaine Bousquet Chardonnay 2022 Organic, Mendoza, Argentina, £12.95, Vintage Roots

The environment and biodiversity go hand in hand at Argentina’s number one organic winery. A chardonnay in its purest form, unadulterated by oak, allowing its bracing flavours of apples, pears, lemon and lively fruit salad to shine through on the mouthwatering finish.

4. Chateau Léoube Secret De Leoube Rosé 2023, Côtes de Provence, France, £36, Daylesford Organic

A Provençal pink right on point, as any rosé fan will concur, how can a wash of salmon pink bring so much pleasure? Sophisticated, silky and flush with citrusy accents framing red fruit aromas – a dash of cabernet sauvignon lends interest – there’s a sense of great fruit purity with fleshy peach on the palate, fine line of acidity and elegant, satiny texture.

5. Symington Altano Organic Douro 2021, Portugal, £8.99, Waitrose

This mega producer may be known for its port but try telling that to a wine lover! Powerful yet pure with length and elegance, Symington’s experience shows in this black-fruited wine with plum and dark chocolate flavours, black pepper and savoury back note in addition to beguiling floral aromas.

6. Cono Sur Organic Cabernet Sauvignon, Carménère, Syrah 2022, Chile, £9.50, Tesco

A wine with excellent environmental and sustainability credentials, this deftly blended red is delicious from word go. Distinctively Chilean with an enticing, spicy accent riding on the plummy carménère fruit, the wine’s bolstered by exuberant fleshy berry notes, hint of tobacco, vanilla and smooth, juicy crowd-pleasing finish.