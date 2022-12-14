Parsnip tarte tatin recipe

“This caramelised parsnip and shallot tart is much easier to make than it looks,” says Heather Thomas, author of Veggie Christmas Cookbook.

“Using a packet of ready-rolled vegan puff pastry takes all the hard work out of it. You will need a non-stick frying pan with an ovenproof handle to make this dish. Serve with a crisp chicory or radicchio winter salad in a mustardy dressing.”

Parsnip tarte tatin

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

2tbsp olive oil450g small to medium parsnips, peeled and cut into long wedges200g whole shallots, peeled2tbsp soft light brown sugar2tbsp good-quality balsamic vinegar2tbsp cold water100g vacuum-packed or cooked chestnuts, chopped375g pack of ready-rolled vegan puff pastrySea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan)/400°F/gas 6.

2. Heat the oil in a 23cm non-stick ovenproof frying pan set over a medium heat. Add the parsnips and shallots and cook for eight to 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are tender and golden brown. Remove the parsnips and set aside.

3. Add the sugar and vinegar to the shallots, along with the water, and cook over a low heat for 10 minutes, or until they start to caramelise. Remove from the heat and return the parsnips to the pan, arranging them in an attractive pattern if liked. Season lightly with salt and pepper and scatter the chestnuts over the top.

4. Roll out the pastry if needed, to be able to cut out a circle that’s a little larger than the pan. Lay it loosely over the top of the pan and tuck in the edges.

5. Bake in the preheated oven for 25–30 minutes, or until the pastry is puffed up and golden brown, and the caramel juices are bubbling at the edges.

6. Remove from the oven and let the tart cool a little for five minutes. Then, using an oven cloth to prevent you from getting burnt, place a plate upside down on top of the tart and carefully invert the pan to turn out the tart onto the plate. Serve hot.

The Veggie Christmas Cookbook by Heather Thomas is published by HarperNonFiction, priced £12.99. Photography by Joff Lee. Available now.