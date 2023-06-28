Pauline Cox’s carrot and apple muffins
“These muffins are naturally sweetened by the grated carrot, apple and cinnamon,” says functional nutritionist Pauline Cox.
“This fibre fest will keep you feeling full and satisfied without a blood-sugar spike.”
Carrot and apple muffins
Ingredients:(Makes 12)
90g coconut oil, melted, plus extra for greasing5 eggs375g ground almonds150g sultanas90g walnuts or pecans, roughly chopped, plus a few extra to serve3tsp baking powder3tsp ground cinnamon1tsp salt375g carrots, grated375g apples, grated (green apples for a lower carb content)Zest and juice of 1 unwaxed lemonCoconut or natural yoghurt, to serve
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 170°C fan and grease a 12-hole muffin tin.
2. In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs and combine with the melted coconut oil.
3. Add the ground almonds, sultanas, walnuts or pecans, baking powder, cinnamon and salt to the liquid egg mix, along with the grated carrots and apples and mix together to form a thick batter. Add in a quarter of the lemon juice (use the rest in drinking water) and half of the lemon zest.
4. Spoon the thick mixture into your greased muffin tray. Bake for 22-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.
5. Serve with a dollop of coconut or natural yoghurt, a pecan or a walnut and sprinkle with the remaining lemon zest.
Hungry Woman by Pauline Cox is published by Ebury Press, priced £27. Photography by Luke Albert. Available Now.
