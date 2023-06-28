28 June 2023

Pauline Cox’s green banana pancakes

“These protein-packed, flourless pancakes can be made without the collagen, but the extra hit of amino acids in the morning is ideal for muscle-building and hunger control,” says functional nutritionist Pauline Cox.

“When bananas are green, they have less sugar content… you decide how green you want to go. Delicious hot or cold!”

Green banana pancakes

Ingredients:(Makes 12)

1 greenish banana2 eggs1tbsp collagen peptides (optional)½tsp ground cinnamonCoconut oil or ghee, for fryingNatural yoghurt, fresh berries, chopped nuts and seeds, to serve

Method:

1. Add the banana to a blender with the eggs, collagen (if using) and cinnamon, then combine to create a smooth batter.

2. Heat a small amount of coconut oil or ghee in a frying pan, and when the pan is hot, add 3-4 spoons of batter to create 3-4 mini pancakes. Cook for 2-4 minutes until golden in colour before flipping over to cook on the other side.

3. Serve with natural yoghurt, fresh berries, chopped nuts and seeds for extra goodness.

Hungry Woman by Pauline Cox is published by Ebury Press, priced £27. Photography by Luke Albert. Available Now.

