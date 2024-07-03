Pinch of Nom’s air fryer teriyaki aubergine recipe
“We couldn’t cram more flavour into these sticky teriyaki aubergines if we tried,” say Kate and Kay Allinson from Pinch of Nom.
“Raid your cupboards and you’ll probably find most of the ingredients you need to make the sticky, sweet, tangy and salty teriyaki glaze. It does call for fish sauce, which is the only thing that makes this recipe not vegetarian – you can swap this for a vegan ‘fish’ sauce if you prefer!”
Sticky teriyaki aubergine
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
2 aubergines (500g), sliced into quarters lengthwaysLow-calorie cooking spraySesame seeds, toasted (optional)Spring onion, finely sliced (optional)
For the teriyaki glaze:2tbsp dark soy sauce1tbsp white wine vinegar2tbsp tomato puree3tbsp runny honey½tsp dried chilli flakes1tbsp fish sauce2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely grated1tbsp finely grated root ginger zest and juice of 1 lime
To accompany:125g cooked basmati rice
Method:
1. Place the aubergine quarters into the air fryer basket and spray with low-calorie cooking spray. Air-fry at 200°C for eight minutes. Check that the aubergine is soft and cooked all the way through, if not, cook for a further two minutes.
2. While the aubergines are cooking, place all of the glaze ingredients into a bowl and mix well.
3. Once the aubergines are cooked, use a pastry brush to brush them with the teriyaki glaze, making sure they are well coated. Air-fry at 180°C for five minutes until the teriyaki sauce takes on a sticky consistency.
4. Remove from the air fryer and sprinkle over some toasted sesame seeds and sliced spring onion, if using. Serve with rice, or your choice of accompaniment.
