Pinch of Nom’s chilli mac ‘n’ cheese recipe

“Borrowing the best bits from two of our favourite comfort foods, this epic chilli mac ’n’ cheese is a batch-cook sensation,” say Kate and Kay Allinson, the brains behind Pinch of Nom.

They call this one-pot dish “deliciously indulgent”, adding: “We’ve kept things on the milder side with a couple of teaspoons of chilli powder, but there’s nothing to stop you turning up the heat if you’re feeling brave. Don’t forget to save freezer-friendly portions for a rainy day!”

Chilli mac ‘n’ cheese

Ingredients:(Serves 6)

Low-calorie cooking spray2 onions, peeled and finely diced2 carrots, peeled and diced500g 5%-fat minced beef4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed2tsp mild chilli powder1tsp ground cumin1tsp dried oregano2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes2 peppers, any colour, deseeded and diced2tbsp tomato puree2tbsp Henderson’s Relish600ml beef stock (2 beef stock cubes dissolved in 600ml boiling water)300g dried macaroni1 x 400g tin kidney beans, drained and rinsed180g reduced-fat mature Cheddar, gratedSmall handful of fresh coriander, chopped (optional)

Method:

1. Spray a large saucepan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the onions and carrots and sauté for five minutes until softened.

2. Add the mince and cook for a further five minutes, stirring with a wooden spoon to break up any lumps, until the mince is no longer pink.

3. Add the garlic, chilli powder, cumin and oregano and stir in for one minute until the spices become fragrant. Add the chopped tomatoes, peppers, tomato puree, Henderson’s Relish and stock, and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat to medium-low, cover with a tight-fitting lid and simmer for 20 minutes, until the carrots are soft.

4. Add the macaroni to the pan, stir well and replace the lid. Allow to cook for a further 10–12 minutes, until the pasta is just cooked.

5. Stir in the beans and cheese, reserving a little cheese to garnish if you wish, allowing two minutes for the beans to heat through and the cheese to melt.

6. Stir in the coriander, if using, and serve!

Pinch Of Nom: Budget by Kate and Kay Allinson is published by Bluebird, priced £17.99. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now.