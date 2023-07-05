Pinch of Nom’s raspberry cookie brownies recipe
If you need a chocolate fix, look no further than this cookie-brownie hybrid.
“As if squidgy chocolate brownie isn’t enough, we’ve sprinkled milk chocolate chunks, crumbled biscuits and raspberry pieces on top before baking them to perfection,” say Kate and Kay Allinson from Pinch of Nom.
“Psst.. You want to take these out of the oven while they’re ever so slightly undercooked and let them cool briefly in the tin!”
Raspberry cookie brownies
Ingredients:(Serves 12)
Low-calorie cooking spray100g self-raising flour50g reduced-fat spread4tbsp white granulated sweetener4 medium eggs3tbsp cocoa powder1tsp baking powder6 raspberries, sliced in half20g bag of mini chocolate sandwich biscuits, quartered20g milk chocolate, finely chopped
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 190°C (fan 170°C/gas mark 5). Spray the 12 holes of the silicone muffin tin with a little low calorie cooking spray.
2. Place the self-raising flour, reduced-fat spread, granulated sweetener, eggs, cocoa powder and baking powder into a large mixing bowl and mix thoroughly. It’s best to use a wooden spoon to prevent over-mixing.
3. Pour the mixture into the silicone muffin tin, dividing it evenly between the twelve holes. Add half a raspberry to the top of each brownie. Sprinkle over the biscuit and chocolate pieces. Place in the oven and bake for eight to 10 minutes until slightly risen and set.
4. Leave to cool in the tin for a few minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack. Serve.
Pinch Of Nom: Budget by Kate and Kay Allinson is published by Bluebird, priced £17.99. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now.
