Prue Leith’s chicken tikka with yoghurt on naan recipe
“Chicken tikka has long been one of the UK’s most loved flavours and makes a great sandwich, pitta or wrap,” says Prue Leith. “But this is what it was born for – to eat with hot naan or chapati.”
Ingredients
100ml plain yogurtJuice of ½ lemon1tbsp tikka paste4 raw skinless and boneless chicken thighsOil for the tray2 small naans, or chapatisButter for spreading½ mild red chilli, finely choppedA few mint or coriander leaves (or both)Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 240°C/fan 220°C/Gas Mark 9.
2. Mix the yogurt, lemon juice and tikka paste together and reserve half of it for later. Turn the chicken thighs in the rest and spread them out on an oiled baking tray. Roast for about 35 minutes until brown and cooked through (a skewer should glide through the flesh easily). Slice each thigh into three.
3. Warm the naans or chapatis briefly in the microwave or toaster and spread with butter.
4. Pile the chicken on to the breads, seasoning with a little salt and pepper. Top with a dollop of the reserved yogurt, the chilli and herbs.
Bliss On Toast by Prue Leith is published by Bloomsbury, £14.99, photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.
