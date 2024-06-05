Rachel Khoo’s summer anchovy dip recipe
Cook and author Rachel Khoo isn’t afraid of injecting her dishes with a bit of flavour.
Case in point: this recipe for anchovy dip, which will convert even those who aren’t convinced about the small fish.
Khoo recommends serving with fresh crudités, or even Kettle Chips Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.
Summer anchovy dip
Ingredients:
For the dip:50g anchovies (about 15)2 plump garlic cloves, peeled1tbsp capers, drained or rinsed if salted1 shallot, peeled and roughly choppedJuice of ½ lemon, to taste80ml good-quality olive oil1tbsp apple cider vinegarA few twists of black pepper
For the crudités:10 asparagus stalks2 medium carrots, peeled½ cucumber1 red pepper10 radishes
Method:
1. Place the anchovies, garlic cloves, capers, shallot and lemon juice in a blender (I used a NutriBullet for a very smooth consistency). Add the olive oil and vinegar a little at a time. Adjust according to your taste: if you want more acidity, add more lemon juice or vinegar; if you want to make it more mellow, add a little water.
2. Place the anchovy dip in a ramekin or serving bowl. Add a few twists of black pepper and serve with crudités or crisps arranged around the sides.
