Radhi Devlukia-Shetty’s bharazi pigeon peas recipe
“My mum grew up in Uganda, so many of the dishes she made for us were subtly influenced by the food she had experienced there, including this traditional East African recipe,” says Radhi Devlukia-Shetty.
“The combination of pigeon peas, coconut milk, spices and fresh coriander makes for a gorgeously creamy, gingery dish that feels as warming as its sunshine-yellow colour. Just serve it over some basmati rice and feel the love.
Bharazi, creamy pigeon peas with ginger and coriander
Ingredients:(Serves 4)Total time: 25 minutes
1tbsp sunflower or avocado oil2 small green chillies, such as Thai, finely chopped1tbsp finely grated fresh ginger1⁄2 small head of cabbage, grated or very thinly sliced1tsp ground turmeric225g cooked or tinned pigeon peas (rinsed and drained if tinned)1 400g tin full-fat coconut milk1⁄2tsp sea salt1⁄4tsp asafoetida1⁄2tsp cornflour15g chopped fresh coriander leaves, plus more for serving1 lemon, halved
Method:
1. In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the chillies and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the cabbage and turmeric and cook, stirring, for two minutes.
2. Reduce the heat to low and add the peas, coconut milk, salt and asafoetida. Leave the mixture to simmer gently for 15 minutes.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together the cornflour and two tablespoons water. Stir the cornflour mixture into the curry, along with the chopped coriander. Add a generous squeeze of lemon juice over the top.
4. Serve sprinkled with more coriander.
JoyFull: Cook Effortlessly, Eat Freely, Live Radiantly by Radhi Devlukia-Shetty is published in hardback by Thorsons, priced £22. Available now.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox