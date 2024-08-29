Radiant rosé wines to drink all year round

Much more than a summer romance, our love affair with rosé has blossomed into a perennial pink we can’t seem to slurp enough!

Indeed, you’ve only got to walk along the wine aisles to be besotted by the hues of barely-there blush, ballerina pink, to seductive shades of coral – all easy on the eye and moreover, extremely drinkable.

Our love for sipping rosé means there’s plenty of opportunity to champion our fondness for its characterful flavours…

1. Chassaux et Fils Sainte Victoire Provence Rosé 2023, Côtes de Provence, France, currently £9.99 (was £12.49), Aldi, in-store

The buzz word on the grapevine is this posh-looking pink with its embossed coat of arms is the closest thing to Whispering Angel – undoubtedly the most fashionable rosé in the world. Tried and tested, it’s certainly on point and more than delvers with its ‘whispers of floral notes’ on the palette and smooth, creamy texture with lovely depth. Worth seeking out, to try for yourself.

2. Tesco Finest Provence Rosé 2023, Côtes de Provence, France, £10, Tesco

With its charming coral hue which gleams from the glass, this deliciously crisp, dry rosé offers fragrant aromas of fresh berries, redcurrants and florals. Delicate and balanced, ripe stone fruits dominate the palate with a fine acidity and fresh finish. A real find.

3. Tommasi Chiaretto di Bardolino Rosé 2023, Veneto, Italy, £11, Co-op, in-store

For a taste of la dolce vita – essentially the good life – this stylish rosé boasts juicy ripe fruits laced with hints of raspberry, cherry and core of pink grapefruit. Alluring and appealing with fresh acidity and subtle spice on finish, it’s remarkably drinkable.

4. Coral de Peñascal Ethical Organic Rosé 2023, Spain, £11.50, Ocado

Far from frivolous, this Spanish gem comes with excellent sustainability credentials. Organic, vegan-friendly, made in a carbon-neutral winery, every bottle sold contributes to the restoration and conservation of coral reefs; plus the label highlights the issue of coral bleaching – changing colour when the wine is chilled. And the rosé? A pale pink with a fruity, blossomy nose leading to bright red fruits and citrusy, fresh finish.

5. Domaine le Pive Organic Rosé 2023, Southern France, £14.99, Majestic

A blushing belle with a rosy hue, this wine’s perfumed with wild strawberries and hint of cherries. Similar flavours unfold on the savoury, fresh palate, with lingering red fruits and hints of cranberry coming into play on the crisp, lasting finish. Delicious.

6. Château Leoube Rosé de Leoube Rosé 2022, Côtes de Provence, France, £27, Daylesford Organic

With everything you’re looking for in a Provençal pink, this wine speaks of a French Riviera lifestyle – and one to proudly plunge in an ice bucket. Divine from word go, perfumed, peachy aromas entice you in, with an exotic fruit basket at its core; captivating as it is delectable, accents of white peach weave through the silky finish. Santé!