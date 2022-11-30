Rahul Mandal’s chocolate, orange and mint candy cane cake recipe

“I first made this cake as a present to the staff of Rotherham Leisure Complex,” says Rahul Mandal.

“They got to taste a lot of pre-Bake Off cakes – it was like a weekly ritual.”

Chocolate, orange and mint candy cane cake

Ingredients(Serves 6–8)

For the cake:120ml boiling water100g cocoa powderZest and juice of 2 oranges500g caster sugar200g Greek yogurt150g salted butter, at room temperature, plus extra for greasing5 medium free-range eggs300g self-raising flour½tsp baking powder3tbsp finely chopped mint leaves (or 1½tbsp dried mint)1tsp peppermint extract

For the peppermint buttercream:250g unsalted butter, at room temperature soft475g icing sugar (sifted)1–2tbsp whole milk1½tsp peppermint extract4–5 candy canes, crushed

For the peppermint drip:75ml double cream100g white chocolate, choppedRed food colouring gel½tsp peppermint extract

For assembly and decoration:2–3 red-and-white spiral lollipops20–25 candy canes

Method

1. Make the chocolate, orange and mint cake. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/350°F/gas mark 4. Grease three 15-centimetre cake tins with butter and line with baking paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the boiling water, cocoa and orange zest and juice using an electric whisk until well combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the remaining cake ingredients, then whisk for about one minute. Scrape down the sides of the bowl once more and whisk for another 30 seconds.

3. Divide the batter equally between the prepared tins and bake for 45–50 minutes until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.

4. Remove from the oven and let the cakes cool in their tins for 10–15 minutes before turning out on to a wire rack to cool completely.

5. Make the peppermint buttercream. In a mixing bowl, beat the butter using an electric whisk for about five to 10 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl from time to time. The colour of the butter should transform from yellow to pale cream as you keep whisking.

6. Sift in half of the icing sugar and mix very well for about five minutes, then scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the rest of the sugar. Whisk well for another five minutes.

7. Add one to two tablespoons of milk, depending on the consistency of the buttercream, and mix well, then add the peppermint extract and whisk to combine.

8. Remove about a third of the buttercream and place in a separate bowl, along with the crushed candy canes. Mix to combine: this will be the filling. The other two-thirds of the peppermint buttercream will be used for coating the cake.

9. Make the peppermint drip. Place the cream and white chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high power in 30-second bursts until the chocolate is melted. Add the red food colouring and peppermint extract and mix well. Pour into a piping bag and set aside until needed.

10. To assemble and decorate – use a little of the peppermint buttercream to secure one of the sponges on a 20-centimetre cake board or cake stand and place on a cake turntable. Spread half the candy cane-filled buttercream on top, smoothing it out using a small spatula, then top with the second sponge. Spread this with the remaining candy cane-filled buttercream, then top with the third sponge.

11. Coat the sides and top of the cake with a crumb coating of the peppermint buttercream, then chill in the fridge for about an hour.

12 Remove the cake from the fridge and use the remaining buttercream to give it a final, smooth coating. Return the cake to the fridge for a further 30 minutes.

13. Cut 10–15 of the candy canes into small pieces and arrange them side by side around the base of the cake, pressing them into the icing.

14. Cut a two to three-millimetre hole in the end of the piping bag filled with the drip mixture and pipe some drips down the sides of the cake. Pour the rest of the drip mixture on top of the cake and smooth it out. Return the cake to the fridge for another 30 minutes to set.

15. Once set, remove the cake from the fridge and decorate the top with the remaining candy canes. This can be kept in the fridge for a few days. While storing, take the candy canes off to save some space.

Showstopping Cakes by Rahul Mandal is published by Kyle Books, priced £26. Photography by Maja Smend. Available now.