Rahul Mandal’s raspberry and cream Swiss roll recipe

“Obviously, in a Swiss roll, you always want to have a beautiful swirl. It is not difficult to get it right, just remember a few key things as you do it,” says Rahul Mandal.

“You need to roll the Swiss roll when it’s still warm, and cover it with a tea towel, to make sure the sponge doesn’t dry out as it cools to room temperature. When it is cooled completely, carefully unroll and fill it with your filling.

“It is important to leave about 1–1.5cm from the edge, as you spread the filling on the sponge. As you roll, the filling will reach the sides and cover the whole area of the sponge.”

Raspberry and cream Swiss roll

Ingredients(Serves 8–10)

For the vanilla sponge:Butter, for greasing3 large free-range eggs1tsp vanilla bean paste90g caster sugar, plus extra for dusting80g plain flour

For the raspberry jam:250g frozen raspberries180g jam sugarZest of 1 lemon

For the cream filling:100g clotted cream200ml double cream1 1/2tsp vanilla bean paste

For decoration:400g fresh raspberries

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C/170°C fan/375°F/gas mark 5. Grease a Swiss roll tin and line with baking paper.

2. Make the vanilla sponge. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, vanilla and sugar using an electric whisk for five to seven minutes, until tripled in volume and reached ribbon stage.

3. Sift the flour on top, then fold it in using a spatula or metal spoon, working gently but swiftly, to avoid knocking too much air out of the batter.

4. Spoon the batter into the prepared tin and spread out using a spatula. Bake for nine to 10 minutes until lightly golden.

5. Remove from the oven and let the cake cool slightly in the tin for five minutes. Lightly dampen a clean tea towel by spraying it with water. Place the tea towel on the work surface, and position a piece of baking paper slightly larger than the tin on top of the towel. Dust the baking paper with some caster sugar.

6. Carefully flip the Swiss roll tin on top of the baking paper, then remove the tin and carefully peel the lining baking paper from the bottom of the sponge.

7. With the help of the dampened tea towel, slowly start to roll the sponge inside the fresh sheet of baking paper, starting at the short end. Once rolled completely, let it cool.

8. Make the jam. Place 200g of the raspberries in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the sugar and cover, then bring to the boil. Once the mixture starts to boil, remove the lid.

9. Once the temperature of the jam reaches about 105°C, boil for a further two to three minutes, stirring occasionally to make sure the jam does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

10. Take the pan off the heat and add the remaining raspberries, along with the lemon zest. Mix well.

11. Make the cream filling. In a large bowl, whisk the clotted cream with the double cream and vanilla, using a balloon whisk until you have stiff peaks. Don’t over-whisk.

12. Transfer half the cream to a second bowl and fold in two to three tablespoons of the cooled raspberry jam to create a rippled cream. Place both bowls of cream in the fridge until needed.

13. Assemble and decorate. Unroll the sponge and then spread all the rippled cream over the surface. Drizzle the rest of the jam on top.

14. With the help of the baking paper on the outside of the sponge, roll up the sponge tightly. Cover the Swiss roll with the tea towel and place in the fridge for 30 minutes to one hour to set.

15. Once set, remove from the fridge and remove the tea towel and baking paper. Cut both ends of the Swiss roll to reveal the spiral. Use the non-rippled cream to coat the outside of the sponge.

16. Arrange the raspberries on the Swiss roll as shown in the photo. The roll can be kept in the fridge for about a day.

Showstopping Cakes by Rahul Mandal is published by Kyle Books, priced £26. Photography by Maja Smend. Available now.