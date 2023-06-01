Raise a glass to English Wine Week with a magnificent 7

Wine enthusiasts are quickly discovering England is a treasure trove for world-class wines – and shining examples for both sparkling and still wines triumphed at the 2023 International Wine Challenge (IWC).

Runner-up to France for Gold medals – and gaining a glowing endorsement for the quality our brilliant bubbles – along with a total of 24 medals for still styles, our vineyards are flourishing with medals won by producers in 19 regions across England and Wales.

As Julia Trustram Eve, head of marketing at WineGB, puts it: “There is a real sense the industry is at a major turning point – we’re seeing a very positive mood from trade and consumers alike about buying British.”

With year-on-year growth in plantings, more ranges and styles of wines being released and wine tourism gaining significant traction, she says the future looks bright for the domestic wine industry.

Furthermore, with wineries throwing open their cellar doors for English Wine Week (June 17 to 25), and offering tours, tastings, masterclasses and workshops with wine and food pairings, producers are looking forward to welcoming you to explore the world of home-grown.

To put you on the front foot, we’ve headed to the beautiful south, boasting the highest concentration of vines, for a taste of success…

1. Gusbourne English Rosé Twenty Twenty Two, Kent, £25, Gusbourne

Known as the Wine Garden of England, Kent topped the medal wins for English wines and this new release is a delicious discovery. A ballet slipper pink which shares many similarities with a Provençal rosé, delicate red fruit aromas mingle with hints of dried flowers; on the palate lots of succulent strawberry and citrus fruit, underpinned by a streak of minerality and engaging freshness. Worth seeking out, especially as Gusbourne was awarded a total of seven IWC medals.

2. Westwell Double Pinot 2022, Kent, £25, Westwell

Very stylish and light on its legs, this is a summer red to enjoy lightly chilled – and shows how English red wines are making a name for themselves. A blend of pinot noir and pinot meunier, this opens up with cassis, redcurrants and raspberries, with a savoury edge to the brambly fruit flavours. Meanwhile, fine tannins are joined by lingering acidity on the silky finish.

3. Lyme Bay Brut Reserve NV, English Sparkling Wine, Devon, £22.05, Christopher Piper Wines

A luxurious, toasty style with delightful citrusy aromas, there’s lots of lovely ripe fruit freshness with hints of cherry, apricot and honeyed peach, and just the right amount of acidity leading to a lingering, biscuity finish.

4. Huxbear Classic Sparkling 2018, Devon, £25.55, £23 any 6 Mix, Wickhams

Impressive from the word go, this sparkler stands out for its attractive, apple-dominant nose with hints of tropical fruits, layers of fresh green apples showing plenty of depth and generosity, and lovely toasty notes riding on the fruity, fresh finish.

5. Hambledon Classic Cuvée NV, Hampshire, £32, Waitrose

An IWC Silver medal winner, this suave sparkler offers appealing aromas of spring flowers and orchard apples. It’s rounded and fresh on the palate with delicious concentration of creamy orchard fruits and florals, finishing with fresh acidity.

6. Henners Foxearle English Sparkling Brut 2016, East Sussex, £29.99 from £39.99, Virgin Wines

Another golden nugget: toasty brioche joins stone fruit aromas with red apple fruit flavours taking the front seat, and touches of lemon letting themselves known on the ripe, rounded palate with lively acidity and zesty finish.

7. Balfour Brut Rosé 2018, Kent, £45, Balfour Winery

Balfour prides itself on its sparkling rosé, and this pukka pink reflects the bumper vintage, following a summer heatwave – an exciting combination of complexity, depth and freshness. Aromatic and herbaceous with hints of cranberry and good intensity of savoury red fruits, notes of undergrowth, fine acidity and long, lingering, dry finish, it’s very good. Also worth noting Balfour was awarded six IWC medals.

“English Wine Week (EWW) seems to get bigger and bigger every year, and really reflects the growing popularity of our home-grown wines,” says Adam Williams, Balfour’s chief operations officer.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase what makes England arguably the world’s most exciting wine country,” enthuses Williams. “We want people to think of quality, innovation and provenance when they think of English Wine – and EWW helps us to make those points.”