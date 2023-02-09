Raise a glass to spring with these fresh white wines

You know it’s coming. ‘February Gold’ trumpet daffodils are blooming alongside blankets of snowdrops, signalling the first signs of spring.

And with this, thoughts turn to fresh white wines to polish up the palate. Especially if you’ve just dusted down the wine rack – and it’s looking a bit bare.

After all, now’s the time to start thinking about seasonal produce coming into play – think plump scallops at their peak and penny-pinching smoked mackerel recipes with pickled cucumber….

And here are the perfect whites to pair with spring.

1. No1 Cederberg Chenin Blanc 2022, Western Cape, South Africa, £7.99, Waitrose

Some might say South Africa has something for everyone – and that’s certainly the case with its signature grape varieties. The country’s most important white grape, this own-label chenin (Waitrose has moved to the most recent vintage), combines juicy tropical fruits and zippy acidity, with a super-bright citrusy freshness lending the wine vibrancy and energy. A natural with seafood, especially scampi, smoked salmon or fish and chips.

2. Extra Special Chardonnay 2021, Barossa Valley, Australia, £8, Asda

A ripe chardonnay with lovely concentration of fruit and touch of creamy vanilla, fresh stone fruit aromas and hint of melon follow through on the palate, with nuances of pineapple joining the party. Vibrant with well-integrated oak, this is an easy-drinking chardonnay to wash down with seafood pie and Parmesan crust.

3. Abbotts & Delaunay ‘Les Fruits Sauvages’ Chardonnay 2021, Languedoc, France, £9.99, Majestic

A beautiful expression from a key producer, this chardonnay showcases the potential of the sunny Languedoc – and could pass for a Burgundy blonde. With floral intensity on the nose, touch of pear and hint of hazelnut, this chardonnay’s bright and rounded on the palate, typically buttery and creamy, with balanced acidity keeping everything beautifully fresh. Think pan-fried scallops with garlic butter.

4. El Nuberron Semillon 2021, £10.99, Aconcagua Valley, Chile, £10.99, Virgin Wines

Chile likes to turn its hand to most grapes and this smooth semillon really hits the spot with its pure, citrusy fruit, rich texture and fullness on the palate. With lemony aromas and plentiful apricot, lime and pear fruit, the label may depict grey clouds – but the flavours beam blue skies. Pair with seafood linguine or moules marinières.

5. La Belle Saison Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Vin de France, £10.99, Laithwaites

This arty label depicting natural flora in the vineyard may be labelled basic vin de France, but its flavours are a delight. Pure and aromatic with enticing florals flanked by grassy notes, it’s full of apples, pears and nectarine, with some citrusy zest and a crisp long finish. One for grilled fish and early spring salads.

6. Elena Walch Sauvignon 2021, Alto Adige, Italy, £19.50, Armit Wines

A silky, seductive savvy blanc to spark your interest, this white really draws you in with its fragrant bouquet of fresh gooseberries, flash of papaya and hints of herbs. The definition of a polished white, the papaya, grassy notes and herbal flavours show range and detail, backed by juicy acidity on the long finish. A joyous glass from a winemaker at the top of her game.